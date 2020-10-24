What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Little Swamp of Horror: 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 24, 25, 30 & 31, Brave Hawk Farms, 7495 Mine 5 Road, Benton. Do you have what it takes to survive the Little Swamp of Horror? More info at eventbrite.com.
Snake Road Hike: Shawn Gossman will lead this River-to-River Trail Society hike on the Snake Road in Union County. Shawn is well-known through the online video series "Hiking With Shawn." The fall snake migration should still be going on during this hike, and there will be plenty more to see. Anyone unable to attend this hike is encouraged to register for one of the Society's remaining hikes, every Saturday through the end of November, except during shotgun hunting season. Times will be given per phone call upon registration. COVID-19 regulations apply. To register, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
AHA BLS Renewal: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For healthcare providers). Visit zoellereducation.com.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. zoellereducation.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 26-30, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 26 & 30, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 26-30, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 28, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
River-to-River Trail Society hike times will be given per phone call upon registration. COVID-19 regulations apply.
Garden of the Gods Hike: Nov. 7, at Garden of the Gods Wilderness, in Saline County. In order to comply with rules of the Forest Service, hikers will be divided into two groups of no more than ten each, led by Fred Scott and David Cooper respectively. To register, call Fred at 618-841-4838.
One Horse Gap Hike: Nov. 14, Society President Bill Gilmour will lead a hike over a new route at One Horse Gap in Pope County. If leaves have fallen, there should be great views from Benham Ridge. To register, call Bill at 270-331-1553.
Jackson Hole Area Hike: Nov. 28. Join Cathy Jennings in a hike to walk off Thanksgiving calories and to bring a difficult year to an enjoyable close. To register, call Cathy at 618-759-1924.
Veteran's Free Dentistry Day: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 1366 E Main, Carbondale. During Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to veterans. Patients will be accepted by appointment only. Veterans are asked to please bring a valid form of veteran’s identification. For more information, call 618-549-0208 or visit FreeDentistryDay.org
