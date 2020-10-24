What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Snake Road Hike: Shawn Gossman will lead this River-to-River Trail Society hike on the Snake Road in Union County. Shawn is well-known through the online video series "Hiking With Shawn." The fall snake migration should still be going on during this hike, and there will be plenty more to see. Anyone unable to attend this hike is encouraged to register for one of the Society's remaining hikes, every Saturday through the end of November, except during shotgun hunting season. Times will be given per phone call upon registration. COVID-19 regulations apply. To register, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.