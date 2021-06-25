What's Coming

SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Camp Manitowa Session II (2-weeks): June 26 - July 10, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive two week camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-ii-2-weeks-2021-74527234?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session II A (1 week): June 26 - July 3, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one-week camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-ii-a-1-week-2021-74527252?cmp=39-34-464039
The Deciders Varsity Birthday Concert: 7-9:30 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Blues-based power trio The Deciders to celebrate 81st birthday. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-deciders-varsity-birthday-concert-tickets-157885444615
Fourth Annual Charity Ride: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Foe Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 1206 W. Linden St., Carbondale. Charity Ride benefiting Special Olympics of Southern Illinois. Starts and ends at Carbondale Eagles, 1206 W. Linden, Registration from 10-11am. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Tawl Paul Starts at 6 p.m. 618-967-9893.
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. June 26 & July 3, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. An experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658969005
Pokémon Paint Night!: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint them all! Paint your favorite Pokémon. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pokemon-paint-night-tickets-157509197249
Sphero Summer: 1-4 p.m. or 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Learn more about the Sphero Robots at this fun program!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783512-0
S7HD to host electronics recycling program: 8 a.m.-noon, Golconda Job Corps Center, 345 Job Corps Road, Golconda. The Southern Seven Health Department will be hosting an electronic recycling program. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. or until the trailer fills up. 618-634-2297. https://go.evvnt.com/798812-0
Time Management and the PROductivity "T5 System" for Busy Leaders: 7-8 p.m., Jackson, Virtual via Zoom. Essential skills taught to increase your productivity to have more margin in your life and business. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-management-and-the-productivity-t5-system-for-busy-leaders-tickets-159213476795
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Fun with STEM Summer Daze: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 27 - July 1, LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Exploring, adventures, and experiments will be the focus of this camp. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. Grades Kindergarten - 6th grade. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Ffun-with-stem-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Paint and Sip at Walker's Bluff: 2-5 p.m., Walker’s Bluff Winery, 14250 Meridian Road, Carterville. Opportunity to sip, paint & reconnect with friends & loved ones. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-walkers-bluff-tickets-156977984377
Paint Night: Close Your Eyes & Make A Wish: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Opportunity to relax and unwind with your friends while a talented artist guides you step-by-step through creating a masterpiece. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-close-your-eyes-make-a-wish-tickets-156690209635
Voyageurs: Canoe and Camp on the Eleven Point River in Missouri: June 27-July 2, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. River trip adventure, paddling and camping out on National Scenic and Wild River. Mostly Class 1, with some Class 2 rapids, the 11 point offers scenic, natural beauty, including towering bluffs, rushing springs, clear pools, wildlife viewing, and much more. Learn the basics of backcountry and canoe travel as we traverse 28 miles of the 11 Point, camping on sandbars or designated backcountry camp sites along the way. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fvoyageurs-canoe-and-camp-on-the-eleven-point-river-in-missouri-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Adventure Camp: Southern Adventures: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28 - July 2, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Opportunity to explore the hidden gems of Southern Illinois by going on new adventures by hiking through forests, climbing sandstone bluffs, and exploring swamps. While experiencing the areas surrounding Southern Illinois; such as, Jackson Falls, Bell Smith Springs, Heron Pond, Cache River, and Garden of the Gods and how to leave no trace. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamp%2Fadventure-camp-southern-adventures-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Can You Believe Your Eyes? Camp: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 30, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. Opportunity to learn about optical illusions and visual anomalies at this camp. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/can-you-believe-your-eyes-camp-tickets-157277155205
Eco Water Camp: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28 - July 2, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Opportunity to study the aquatic life in and around Little Grassy Lake as well as Indian Creek and to fish. Bring change of clothes because campers will get wet. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Feco-water-camp-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Forest Camp: Forest Superheroes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28 - July 2, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Opportunity to learn ways to take care of our natural world planting trees, building a bat house, adding plants to a native plan butterfly garden and how to leave no trace. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fforest-camp-forest-superheroes-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Movie Monday Clueless: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St.. Check out cool movies in the Teen Department all summer long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783563-0
Reading Tips with Angelo Hightower: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion. Check out weekly reading tips on MCL's Facebook. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783561-0
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
Paint Night: Mushroom Magic: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with your friends & learn how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-mushroom-magic-tickets-156752108777
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-150590001749
Babaloo Music and Fun: 2:30-4 p.m., The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. Babaloo brings music, memories and laughter. Get your tickets for this fun event in the Children's Department. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783555-0
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
Green Story Hour with the Marion Garden Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ray Fosse Park, 500 E. Deyoung St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and special guests all around Marion this summer. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783566-0
Teen Craft Tie Dye T-Shirts: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Friends can come to colorful crafts each week in the teen department. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783569-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237266493
Trivia Night: 8-11 p.m., The Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Weekly pub trivia night. 618-549-0511.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Adult Craft Night Moss Wall Garden: 3-4 p.m. or 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create a round wall decoration using natural elements that will bring the peace of a garden into your space. Register at the Main Floor Circulation Desk starting on June 24. For adults 18 and older. 618-993-5935..
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158466035177
BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class: 2-5:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Students will receive card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. Email trishzoeller@live.com for additional questions. Visit www.zoellereducation.com to learn more about owner and instructor, Tricia Zoeller, MSN, RN, TNS, CPEN. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bls-initial-10-seat-hold55-due-at-class-tickets-158466578803
Chalk the Walk: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Get creative and make your own chalk art at this fun program. Friends welcome. For ages 8 to 19. 618-993-5935.
The Greenhouse Foundation Treasure Hunt: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 1-4, business incubator, 1740 innovation drive, Carbondale. The Greenhouse Foundation Treasure Hunt. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-greenhouse-foundation-treasure-hunt-tickets-157161082027
International Harvester Red Power Round Up: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. July 1-3, noon, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. 32nd National Red Power Round Up. 618-444-1882. https://go.evvnt.com/801591-0
Paint Night: Distant Dreams: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A way to relax and unwind with friends while an artist guides you step-by-step through creating a painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-distant-dreams-tickets-158453531779
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Date Night: Paradise is With You: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Opportunity to wind down and learn how to create a masterpiece with your sweetheart. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-paradise-is-with-you-tickets-156775936045
Tween Grab and Go Bubble Art Butterfly: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Create a beautiful butterfly from colored bubbles. Supplies are limited. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 28 & July 2, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Monday-Friday. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 26 – July 3, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 1, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 28 – July 2, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 28 & July 2, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 29, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. June 28 – July 2, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 26 - July 2, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. June 27 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. June 30, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org