What's Coming

SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Date Night: You are the Key to me Heart: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting.
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. March 20 & 27, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-136112342681
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
FBC Harrisburg 9AM Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618.252.7491.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If you are unable to attend, please cancel your registration. 618.252.7491.
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint & meditate session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228781113
Sunday Worship Service (in-person) 10:45 a.m.: 10:45-11:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 W. Main St., Carbondale. Register here for the 10:45 am in-person worship service for March 21.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Child, infant, choking & BLS test. Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. A pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks.
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-138883742011
Paint Night: The Eiffel Tower: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with friends & family at our art center.
Paint Night: Home Sweet Home: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Learn to create a painting with friends & family at our art center.
Why Does His Back Look Like That?: The Trauma of Racism” presentation: 5-6:30 p.m., West Frankfort. Presenter will be Jeremy Allen with Southern Illinois University CEUs are available and there is no charge to attend. 877-467-3123.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
Afternoon Paint & Relax: Spring is Coming!: 3-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with friends & family at our art center (Full Painting Below). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afternoon-paint-relax-spring-is-coming-tickets-145808680689
Problem and Compulsive Gambling Symposium: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Marion. Symposium - Bill Johnson on The Sigma of Addiction, T. Celeste Napier, Ph.D., on what leads to gambling disorders and Lori Rugle, Ph.D., ICGC-II/BA on gambling and opioid use disorder. CEUs available. 618-457-6703. https://go.evvnt.com/746725-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237238409
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Sustainability Listening & Learning Tour with Chancellor Lane: 5-6 p.m., Carbondale. Provided feedback about sustainability on the SIU Campus to Chancellor Austin Lane!. 618-318-7332.
TNCC 8 Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum 1 1/2 day class: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. TNCC 1 1/2 day course! (2 payments of $187.50=$375, includes required book). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tncc-8-trauma-nurse-core-curriculum-1-12-day-class-tickets-138050602067
Zoom Meeting with Local Professional Tree Grower, Jason Tabor: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Carbondale. Topics will be choosing a site suitable tree or shrub, successful caretaking tips and other landscape inquiries. Native tree and shrubs may be preordered for the April 3 sale by midnight March 29. 618-525-5525. https://go.evvnt.com/749981-0
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Legendary Woman Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a masterpiece of influential & notable women in world history.
March LIVE Stand Up Comedy Night at Walker's Bluff - Dobie Max: 7- 9 p.m. and 9-11 p.m., Tasting Room at Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. The PERFECT night out with friends or a GREAT date night! Join us in the Tasting Room for a night of laughs!.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-live-stand-up-comedy-night-at-walkers-bluff-dobie-max-tickets-144722887051
"More, Lord" Conference: 6:30 p.m.- March 28, 11:30 p.m., Loft Church, 112 E. Monroe St., Herrin. Tired of church as usual? Jesus has more. Come catch revival fire! Hosted by Loft Church & Kingdom Church St. Louis. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/more-lord-conference-tickets-138860015043
Sixth Annual 2021 Daddy/Daughter Dance: 6-8:30 p.m., Kokopelli Golf Club, 1527 Champions Drive, Marion. Grab your daughter and bring her out for a fun filled night of memories!.
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session.
Family Paint Night: Family Tree: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Bring the family out for a bonding experience. This event is suited perfectly for families no matter how big or small! (Full Painting Below). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-night-family-tree-tickets-142324736117
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois’ 2021 Mini Golf Classic: 4-10 p.m., Kokopelli Golf Club, 1527 Champions Drive, Marion. Benefits Foster Family Resource Center. Features 18 holes of miniature golf. All COVID-19 safety measures will be followed. Foursome $100. Players should arrive a few minutes before tee time. 618-529-5558. https://go.evvnt.com/736211-0
March 27 Hike in Gum Springs area in Johnson County.: 10 a.m.-noon, New Simpson-Tunnel Hill School (meet), 95 Tunnel Hill Road, Ozark. Hikers visit two waterfalls and Easter Basket Arch. Social distance will be maintained. Bring facemask capable of covering the nose, mouth, and chin. Bring water and supplies. No registration needed. 618-529-5454. https://go.evvnt.com/748642-0
2021 FFRCSI Mini Golf Classic: 4-10 p.m., Kokopelli Golf Club, 1527 Champions Drive, Marion. 18 holes of family-friendly INDOOR mini putt-putt golf to benefit the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois. 618-529-5558. https://go.evvnt.com/735954-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 2, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. March 25, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 22-26, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 22 & 26, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 23, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 22-26, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 21 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. March 24, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org