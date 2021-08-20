What's Coming

SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21 & 28, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Experience for anyone. Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658985053
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 21 & 28, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836695-0
Tween Movies: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 & 28, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. In Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week. Watch a featured film. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836704-0
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Micro Wrestling Invades the American Legion!: 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 303 S. Chester St., Steeleville. Micro Wrestling Federation. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/micro-wrestling-invades-the-american-legion-tickets-119187132923
2021 Basecamp - Saluki Adventures Kayaking: 1-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Learn how to kayak on beautiful Little Grassy Lake. with Touch of Nature's Basecamp. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fsports-health%2Fcamps%2Fbasecamp-saluki-adventures-kayaking-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, AUG 23
Food Distribution with St. Louis FoodBank Truck: 9:30 a.m., Victory Christian Fellowship, 414 N. Second St., Murphysboro. The St. Louis FoodBank truck will arrive around 9:30 to 10 a.m. Anyone can participate. People may line up at 9 a.m. Food will be distributed until it runs out. 618-684-2013. https://go.evvnt.com/860604-0
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Solar Power Hour: 5-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join Solarize Southern Illinois, a sustainable energy non-profit organization, to learn more about economically efficient energy options. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836738-0
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
COVID Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Illinois Department of Public Health and Victory Dream Center are partnering for this clinic. PfizerBioNTech vaccine is authorized for those 12 years of age and older. Nathan Cherry, nathan@victorydreamcenter.org. https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010954
Ocean Story Hour with Kre8ive Fine Arts: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Meet Spongebob and Patrick as they read ocean stories. Our featured guest readers are cast members from the September 10, 11, 12 production of Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836742-0
Teen Craft Night: Alcohol Ink Art: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Come hang and create one of a kind alcohol ink art piece! For ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836744-0
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 2-5 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-158469934841
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. See reviews at www.zoellereducation.com. Click through the PayPal link-you do NOT have to have a PayPal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the PayPal sign in. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158469068249
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Date Night: The Kiss: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting with your sweetheart. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-the-kiss-tickets-159216893013
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Catalyst Race Series: 5 a.m.- Aug. 29, 4:59 a.m., Touch of Nature, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. The Catalyst Race Series begins Saturday, Aug. 28 for racers of all ages and experience. Racers can begin picking up their packets at 8 a.m. A race for adults starts at 9 a.m. and a kids race begins at 10:15 am. The entry fee for the Aug. 28 race is $35 which includes lunch and a drink. Registration deadline is Aug. 26. The first phase of completed trails officially opened on May 1. All proceeds for this racing series are dedicated toward the ultimate goal of constructing 30 miles of trails at Touch of Nature. A second race is planned for Sept. 18, 2021. A third weekend event is scheduled for Nov. 19-21. Event details and schedule: 8 a.m. – Packet Pick up and Check in at Freeberg Hall 8:45 a.m. – Race Course pre meeting at Freeberg Hall 9 a.m. – Expert Men's and Women's start 9:30 a.m. – Sport Men's and Women's start 10 a.m. – Beginner Men's and Women's start 10 a.m. - Food and Drink services open 10:15 a.m. – Junior Men's and Women's start 10:15 p.m. – Kids boys and girls start 12 p.m. - Awards Course info All start locations are in Camp 2 and have an open road section before entering main singletrack trail system Expert course – Three 8-mile laps Sport course – Two 8-mile laps ** Beginner - One -8-mile lap ** Junior and Kids – One 5-mile lap * Arrival info: Packet pick up opens at 8 a.m. at Freeberg Hall in Camp 2 at SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center. There will be directional signs to the race start once you have entered the Center. Parking information: Riders and spectators will be able to park in either of the 2 parking lots located in Camp 2. Parking for spectators will also be available at the main trailhead located at the main entrance of the Center. Spectator viewing locations on the race course will be available as well BUT spectators will need to hike out to those locations from the trailhead parking area. Waivers and ID: Waivers are completed online during registration. Additional waivers will be available on site at registration if needed. NOTE: Juniors and Kids under 18 REQUIRE a parent or guardian signature on the waiver to be able to race. Bring items you need to race in the category you register for. All entry fees include one meal and one drink. HELMETS ARE REQUIRED. Race start times are subject to change due to weather or other issues. Race may be rescheduled due to inclement weather. These decisions are made by site director and race promoter. Racers will be refunded in the case of cancellation due to weather. 618-453-3946. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcycling%2Fmountain-biking-races%2Fcatalyst-race-series-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
En Vogue: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive. -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fen-vogue-duquoin-illinois-08-28-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DD65B0BC1%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
2021 Basecamp - Saluki Adventures Stand Up Paddleboarding: 1-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Learn how to stand up paddleboard on beautiful Little Grassy Lake. with Touch of Nature's Basecamp. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fsports-health%2Fcamps%2Fbasecamp-saluki-adventures-stand-up-paddleboarding-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 23 & 27, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 21-28 seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 26, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 23-27, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 23 & 27, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Aug. 23–27, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 23-27, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 22 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 25, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org