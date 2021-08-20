What's Coming

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Catalyst Race Series: 5 a.m.- Aug. 29, 4:59 a.m., Touch of Nature, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. The Catalyst Race Series begins Saturday, Aug. 28 for racers of all ages and experience. Racers can begin picking up their packets at 8 a.m. A race for adults starts at 9 a.m. and a kids race begins at 10:15 am. The entry fee for the Aug. 28 race is $35 which includes lunch and a drink. Registration deadline is Aug. 26. The first phase of completed trails officially opened on May 1. All proceeds for this racing series are dedicated toward the ultimate goal of constructing 30 miles of trails at Touch of Nature. A second race is planned for Sept. 18, 2021. A third weekend event is scheduled for Nov. 19-21. Event details and schedule: 8 a.m. – Packet Pick up and Check in at Freeberg Hall 8:45 a.m. – Race Course pre meeting at Freeberg Hall 9 a.m. – Expert Men's and Women's start 9:30 a.m. – Sport Men's and Women's start 10 a.m. – Beginner Men's and Women's start 10 a.m. - Food and Drink services open 10:15 a.m. – Junior Men's and Women's start 10:15 p.m. – Kids boys and girls start 12 p.m. - Awards Course info All start locations are in Camp 2 and have an open road section before entering main singletrack trail system Expert course – Three 8-mile laps Sport course – Two 8-mile laps ** Beginner - One -8-mile lap ** Junior and Kids – One 5-mile lap * Arrival info: Packet pick up opens at 8 a.m. at Freeberg Hall in Camp 2 at SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center. There will be directional signs to the race start once you have entered the Center. Parking information: Riders and spectators will be able to park in either of the 2 parking lots located in Camp 2. Parking for spectators will also be available at the main trailhead located at the main entrance of the Center. Spectator viewing locations on the race course will be available as well BUT spectators will need to hike out to those locations from the trailhead parking area. Waivers and ID: Waivers are completed online during registration. Additional waivers will be available on site at registration if needed. NOTE: Juniors and Kids under 18 REQUIRE a parent or guardian signature on the waiver to be able to race. Bring items you need to race in the category you register for. All entry fees include one meal and one drink. HELMETS ARE REQUIRED. Race start times are subject to change due to weather or other issues. Race may be rescheduled due to inclement weather. These decisions are made by site director and race promoter. Racers will be refunded in the case of cancellation due to weather. 618-453-3946. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcycling%2Fmountain-biking-races%2Fcatalyst-race-series-2021?cmp=39-34-464039