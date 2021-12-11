What's Coming

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Big Daddy Weave: The Very Merry Christmas & More Tour: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Big Daddy Weave have hits like "In Christ,” “Audience of One,” "You're Worthy Of My Praise," “Every Time I Breathe,” What Life Would Be Like,” and “You Found Me.” Their musical journey began with a Dove Awards nomination as New Artist of the Year in 2002 and includes a 2010 Dove Award for the album Christ Has Come. The band members say they have sense of purpose, not just to make music but to be used of God. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1023132994?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Billy Don Burns at The Elks in McLeansboro, IL: 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Elks Lodge, 207 N. Jackson St., McLeansboro. $20, Outlaw country music singer/songwriters whose latest album is “The Country Blues.” https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102958717?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Cookies by the Pound: Holiday cookie sale at Our Redeemer Church, 1501 Broeking Rd, Marion from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 618-993-5919 orlsecretary@orlmarion.org

Gram the Night and Makers Market at Hickory Lodge: 4-8 p.m., Hickory Lodge - Carbondale Park District, 1115 W. Sycamore St., Carbondale. Join us for an exciting night at Hickory Lodge. Makers Market and Instagram Night will be hosted. 618-549-4222. https://go.evvnt.com/964246-0

Holly Halliwell: The Very Merry Christmas & More Tour: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. NewSong's Very Merry Christmas Tour and More with Big Daddy Weave and Holly Halliwell! Christian pop artist. While on tour, Holly had the opportunity to record her debut single, "Your Love", with GRAMMY® award-winning producers, Seth Mosley and X O’Connor. She says she is excited to share her story and encourage audiences everywhere with an uplifting, pop-driven, high-energy show. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102962138?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11 & 18, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953060-0

MCL Book Club: 10-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join the Marion Carnegie Library Book Club in person! This session covers November and December, and our book pick is Winter Street by Elin Hilderbrand. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/952922-0

Nature Buddies: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Carbondale Park District, PO Box 1326, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in our community. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Location Brush Hill Nature Preserve. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-12-11-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

PNG Gift Creation Station: 1-2 p.m. and another session at 3-4 p.m. Dec. 11 & 18, 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create custom gifts, like ornaments and keychains, using the library's Technology Lab equipment. Free and open to ages 10 to 18. Limit of one session per Saturday, per person. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953052-0

Sugar & Spice Gift Boutique: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., RME Art Gallery & Studio, 1515 Oak St., Murphysboro. Join together for a toast of mulled wine and gingerbread along with a show of fine arts, jewelry and holiday gifts & cards. In the Logan Historic Arts District on Oak Street. 618-201-7435. https://go.evvnt.com/964678-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11 & 18, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953024-0

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, DEC. 13

Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois meeting Pagliai’s Pizza: 6-8 p.m., Pagliai's Pizza, 509 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. 618-697-4244. https://go.evvnt.com/942331-0

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

MCL Story Hour - Grinch!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet The Grinch and hear him read, then dance with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila. You can even get a picture with the cutest Grinch in Southern Illinois. To-Go crafts will be available. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953154-0

MCL Teen Craft Night - Candle Making: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create a gift for a loved one during this DIY Candle-Making Craft!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/952999-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Ivas John Band: 7-11 p.m., Blue Christmas @ The Varsity Center for the Arts, Carbondale. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103008280?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Murphysboro Illinois: 6-10 p.m., Abundant Life Fellowship, 12040 Hickory Ridge Road, Murphysboro. Abundant Life Fellowship 12040 Hickory Ridge Road Murphysboro, Illinois Love Offering Received. Husband, father, country Gospel singer. He says most of all he loves Jesus. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102827613?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11 & 18, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. This year it will be closed Dec 25 and Jan 1 due to the Holidays; Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 16, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 13–17, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 17, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 11-18, seven days a week.Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 13 & 17 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Dec. 13–17, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 13–17, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 12 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 15, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0