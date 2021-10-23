What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Basic Stitches Class: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Participants will learn the popular art of embroidery and fill a sampler with the basic stitches to know how to get started. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901738-2

Friendship Bracelets Kid's Craft: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Hear a children’s book all about friendship. Then stay to make a friendship bracelet to share with a special friend. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901574-0

Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 23 & 30, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. An experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-156965599333

Jimmie Vaughan: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Jimmie Lawrence Vaughan (born in March 20, 1951 in Dallas, Texas) is an American blues guitarist and singer. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1022171814?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 23 & 30, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897467-0

River to River Trail Society Hike: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ferne Clyffe State Park Main Waterfall Trailhead, 90 Goreville Road, Goreville. Chris Drone will lead hike at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. Meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot near the main waterfall Trailhead. Sturdy shoes or boots. No dogs. Bring water, snack. 630-470-7692. https://go.evvnt.com/916701-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23 & 30, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/896299-0

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Craig Gerdes Music: 2-6 p.m., Honker Hill Winery, 4861 Spillway Road, Carbondale. Craig Gerdes Full Band Show. Country music, a melting pot: rock & roll, Southern rock, rockabilly, the blues. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102812725?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., The Peachbarn Winery & Cafe w/ Gary Gordon, Alto Pass. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. Ivas John's unique blues. Chris Wissman ~ Editor in Chief ~ Nightlife Magazine. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823531?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

UN Youth Observer UN Day 21: 5-6 p.m., Carbondale. Cynthia Yue, This years Youth Observer at the UN will speak and answer questions from SIU and CCHS students. 618-549-8051. https://go.evvnt.com/921711-0

MONDAY, OCT. 25

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903927-0

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903928-0

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

MCL Teen Craft: Special FX Make-Up Tutorial with T.K. Kelly: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Come to Marion Carnegie Library and learn tricks of the Special FX Make-Up trade, guided by T.K. Kelly. Free and open to anyone ages 12-19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897556-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903929-0

Story Hour - Halloween Parade!!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Come read and dance in your Halloween Costume then parade around the library to get candy. Take home a fun craft too. For younger children. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897554-0

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Trevor Thomas LIVE!: 6-10 p.m., Harvest Church of Southern IL, 602 E. Davie St., Anna. Trevor and his family merge their talents in a combination of characters, sketches, songs, and mime. Everything varies from funny to serious; however, all of their material is worshipful, evangelistic, and edifying for the church. A worship experience for the believer and a picture of salvation for the lost. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is always the theme. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102894156?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903930-0

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Ivas John Band: 7-11 p.m., Big Muddy Brewing, 1430 N. Seventh St., Murphysboro. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823574?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Marion Pumpkin Glow & Stroll at Heartland Regional: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29 & 30, Heartland Regional Medical Center, 3333 W. Deyoung St., Marion. Now in its fourth year, the Marion Pumpkin Glow & Stroll has become a low-key, family-friendly tradition in Southern Illinois. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897559-0

Project Next Generation - Teen Halloween Party at Marion Carnegie Library: 2-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Fix your makeup, prepare your costume, and come ready to party. Bring your friends to the Halloween rave where you can be the DJ. Open to ages 12-19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897557-0

Trevor Thomas LIVE!: 7-11 p.m., Community Chapel Church, Golconda. Trevor and his family merge their talents in a combination of characters, sketches, songs, and mime. Everything varies from funny to serious; however, all of their material is worshipful, evangelistic, and edifying for the church. It is an unforgettable worship experience for the believer and a picture of salvation for the lost. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is always the theme. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102545637?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Basecamp - Saluki Adventures High Ropes Course: 1-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Enjoy an afternoon on Touch of Nature's High Ropes Course. At three stories tall, the high ropes course is a series of obstacles that stretch between telephone poles securely anchored to the ground, including zip-line. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Fbasecamp-saluki-adventures-high-ropes-course-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Brady Seals: The Petty Junkies 618 Parking Lot Party: 7-11 p.m., 618 Tap House, 2703 17th St., Marion. Night of celebrating Tom Petty and his numerous hit songs performed by The Petty Junkies out of Nashville, Tennessee. They are not impersonators or a band cashing in on a tragic loss. You'll hear his greatest songs performed as close to the original releases as possible without the aid of supplemental computer tracks in a live, high-energy setting. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102933426?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Free Indoor Halloween Event: 4-7 p.m., Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home, 11 S. Hickory St., Du Quoin. From 4-5 p.m. free pet Halloween photos offered with treats. From 5-7 p.m. free children in costumes or family Halloween photos. Free Addams Family Movie night. Free hotdogs and drinks. 618-542-2020. https://go.evvnt.com/909919-0

Macrame Wall Hanging Class: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Learn basic to intermediate macrame knots to create a beautiful wall hanging for your home. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901748-2

River to River Trail Society Hike: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dutchman Lake Road, Dutchman Lake Road Dutchman Lake Road, Vienna. Hike will be at Dutchman Lake in Johnson County. Bill Gilmour will lead. Meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot for Dutchman Lake. Hiking boots or shoes, bring water and snacks. No dogs. 630-470-7692. https://go.evvnt.com/916747-0

Story Stones Kid's Craft: October 30: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Story Stones Kid's Craft: October 30 After reading a picture book about storytelling, we’ll make a set of painted story stones to help you tell your own stories!. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901585-0

Trick or Treating at the Library: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Wear your costume and trick-or-treat at the library. Treats will be available at circulation desks on each floor. Free and open to the public. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897563-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 25 & 29, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 23-30, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 28, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 25-29, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 25 & 29, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Oct. 25-29, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 25-29, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 24 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. Oct. 27, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

