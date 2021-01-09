What's Coming

SATURDAY, JAN. 9
Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Williamson County: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 9 & 16, The Journey Southern Illinois, 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion. This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families. eventbrite.com
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Please note: If you are unable to attend, it is asked you cancel your registration. 618.252.7491. eventbrite.com
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Please note: If you are unable to attend, it is asked you cancel your registration. 618.252.7491. eventbrite.com
Paint Your Pet: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a masterpiece of your pet at this creative event. No artistic skill required. eventbrite.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Late Stage & When to Call Hospice - Carbondale: 12-1:30 p.m., Free Program - Carbondale, Free Program - Listen by Phone or Watch Online, Carbondale. eventbrite.com
Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Late Stage & When to Call Hospice - Marion: 12-1:30 p.m., Free Program - Marion, Free Program - Listen by Phone or Watch Online, Marion. eventbrite.com
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
AHA BLS Renewal: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (for health care providers). Visit www.zoellereducation.com.
BLS Initial: 2-5:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. Visit www.zoellereducation.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
Paint & Relax: Magnificent Peacock: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with friends & family at our art center. eventbrite.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 5, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 14, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 11-15, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 11 & 15, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11-15, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan.13, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org