What's Coming

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12 & 19, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Glen Templeton: Bootleggers Saloon: 7-11 p.m., Bootleggers Saloon & Vittles, 117 N. 16th St., Herrin. Glen Templeton at Bootleggers Acoustic Show https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103063346?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center, 18967 N. US Highway 51, Elkville. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103123376?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Love at First Onsight: Men's Advanced: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as many boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-men-s-advanced-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Men's Beginner: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as many boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-men-s-beginner-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Men's Intermediate: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as many boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-men-s-intermediate-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Women's Advanced: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-women-s-advanced-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Women's Intermediate: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Basecamp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-women-s-intermediate-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 & 19, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8-12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999152-0

Project Next Generation - Coding with PNG@MCL Limited to 5 Attendees each session: 1-2 p.m. and a separate session at 3-4 p.m. Feb. 12 & 19, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. NOTE: This event is limited to 5 attendees. Call 618-993-5935 or visit the library to reserve your spot. Come to our PNG at MCL Saturday Sessions in February - every Saturday in February at 1 and 3pm!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998376-0

Seed Swap 2022: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Carbondale Community Winter Farmers Market (Dec - March), University Mall, 1237 E Main Street, Carbondale. Join us for this free, community Seed Swap at the Carbondale Community Farmers Market. 618-370-3287. https://go.evvnt.com/1013734-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch. Friends welcome. Play some board games. Free and open to ages 12-19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998209-0

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, FEB. 14

Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois Monthly Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Pagliai's Pizza, 509 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. The monthly meeting is open to the general public and features discussions, demonstrations and presentations about all things astronomical and the wonders of the cosmos. 618-697-4244. https://go.evvnt.com/992108-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 -18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998495-0

SIU Valentine's Craft Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale. Valentine's Day Craft Sale featuring 25 local art vendors. 618-453-3636.

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998496-0

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

Learning in Retirement: "The Strong Survivors Program": 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale. Dr. Philip Anton will discuss the Strong Survivors Exercise and Nutrition Program for Cancer Survivors and Caregivers program. 618-536-7751.

MCL Teen Craft - DIY Wands: 4-6 p.m., 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come design your own magical wand. This event is totally free and open to ages 12-19. We'll provide all materials. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998252-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998497-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Story Hour - Valentine: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Read Valentine books, sing and dance, and take home a fun craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999091-0

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Continuing Careers with MCL: Career Expo: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Marion Carnegie Library and presenters from HireLevel, Priority Staffing Group, and ManTraCon, and pick up some pointers about Building a Resume, Preparing for an Interview and more. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1005588-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998498-0

Save Money and Be Resilient - Southern Illinois Sustainable Business Webinar Series Part 3 of 4: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Save Money and Be Resilient - Southern Illinois Sustainable Business Webinar 3: Waste Less & Save Money with the Three “R”s and Green Purchasing. 618-713-2896. https://go.evvnt.com/1002306-2

Story Hour - Valentine: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Read Valentine books, sing and dance, and take home a fun craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999093-0

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Cody Slaughter: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1023632357?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Girls Night Out the Show at American Legion Post #480 (Steeleville, IL): 8 p.m.- Feb. 18, 12 a.m. Feb . 19, American Legion, 303 S. Chester St., Steeleville. Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Steeleville! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7 p.m. http://tracking.goldstar.com/aff_c?aff_id=5785&aff_sub=225594&aff_sub3=in-person&aff_sub4=girls-night-out-the-show-at-american-legion-post-480-steeleville-il&offer_id=24

MCL Drive-In Movie: Disney and Pixar's Luca: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Build a car from a cardboard box, decorate it, and enjoy popcorn as you watch the Disney and Pixar movie "Luca." Luca is rated PG. This event is free and open to children from birth-12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999162-0

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters: 9 p.m. Feb. 18, 1 a.m. Feb. 19, John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Southern Indiana musician Nick Dittmeier. He straddles the line between classic and contemporary. Dittmeier embraces the role of a storyteller. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103017758?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our newly remodeled Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department! Bring the kiddos and enjoy puppets, toys, games, and - of course - books!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999110-0

Sip 'n' Soup: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 19, Blue Sky Vineyard, 3150 S. Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda. Tis the season for soup and we’re ladling up the perfect pairings during our monthly series. 618-995-9463. https://go.evvnt.com/997559-0

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Southeastern Illinois College, 3575 College Road, Harrisburg. Southeastern Illinois College and Ferrell Hospital present Dueling Pianos: Concert for a Cause featuring the world-famous Howl at the Moon in SIC's Deaton Gymnasium Saturday, Feb. 19. 618- 297-9611. https://go.evvnt.com/1010723-0

Shawn Mayer: 9 p.m.- Feb. 20, 1 a.m., Pin Oak Motel, 1200 Pin Oak Drive, Carterville. Shawn Mayer is a singer, songwriter, and musician based out Nashville, TN. Soulful, smoky vocals, and her heart-stirring songs across Europe, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103096741?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998210-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 17, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 14-18, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 18, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Breakfast, Lunch and Evening Meals: CLOSED TEMPORARILY for approximately two weeks, opens Feb. 18 approximately. Call to see if reopened. 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 12-19, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 14 & 18 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Feb. 14–18, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 14-18, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 13 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 16, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

