What's Coming

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Ivas John Band: 7-11 p.m., Blue Christmas @ The Varsity Center for the Arts, Carbondale. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103008280?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953061-0

NubAbility 2021 Rudolph Run In-Person and Virtual 5K: 8 a.m., 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin, IL 62832, USA, Carbondale. -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universe.com%2Fevents%2F2021-nubability-rudolph-run-in-person-and-virtual-5k-tickets-RY8X75%3Fref%3Dticketmaster

PNG Gift Creation Station: 1-2 p.m. & 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create custom gifts, like ornaments and keychains, using the library's Technology Lab equipment! Free and open to ages 10 to 18. Limit of one session per Saturday, per person. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953050-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games. Friends welcome. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953025-0

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Drive-Thru Visit with Santa Claus: 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Come out to the Pavilion for your chance to tell Santa what you want for Christmas and get pictures with the Jolly Old Elf. Listen to local choirs and hear holiday stories on the radio. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953058-0

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, DEC. 20

PNG - Robot Royale: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Ages 10 to 18 get the chance to display the skills their robot is capable of by using a tablet to control them. Parents, friends, and others may come to watch the exhibition. There will be popcorn. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953043-0

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

MCL Story Hour - Santa!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come listen to Santa read stories, then dance and sing. Of course, you can whisper your Christmas wishes in his ear for some fun pictures too. Take home a Santa craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953159-0

MCL Teen Holiday Party - PJs and Pancakes: 3-4:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come celebrate the holidays in your PJ's. Relax in the Teen Department, watch movies and play games. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953019-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

FREE Community Christmas Day Meal: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., First Church of God, 1409 Broeking Road, Marion. FREE Community Christmas Day Meal. 618-993-6369.

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 18, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. This year it will be closed Dec 25 and Jan 1 due to the Holidays; Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 23, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 20–24, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 20 & 24, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 18-25, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 20 & 24 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Dec. 20–24, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 20–24, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 19 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 22, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

