What's Coming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, events are being canceled or postponed through April 30.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Brainiac Camp - Five-Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 1-5, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St. Suite. 1048, Carbondale. Join together for games, puzzles and problem-solving challenges. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Please have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. Please no flip-flop footwear. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. No one will be in the office until May 1. Registration will open once Shelter in place order has been lifted. All attending children MUST be rest room independent; $120 members / $150 non-members; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; http://sciencecentersi.com.