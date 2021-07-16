What's Coming

Illinois Department of Corrections Hiring Fair: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chester Eagles Club, 402 Hacker St., Chester. Those interested may stop by during the designated hours to meet with the recruiters and apply on the spot. Representatives from AFSCME Council 31 and the Illinois Nurses Association will be on hand to answer questions.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. Ecards printed before those certified leave. Small classes, stress free environment. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158468069261