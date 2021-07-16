What's Coming

SATURDAY, JULY 17
Beat The Heat Summer Health Workshop: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dayemi Community Center, 218 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beat-the-heat-summer-health-workshop-tickets-159901201799
Flag Retirement Ceremony - Alto Pass Area Veterans Group: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dutch Ridge Church, 191 Wilmouth Road, Carbondale. Church is off 127 just north of Alto Pass. If you have a flag to retire, contact 618-559-0089.
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. July 17 & 24, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. An experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658975023
Last Band Standing: 7:30-11:30 a.m., American Legion, 11720 Longstreet Road, Marion. Live Music and Dancing. 618-997-6168.
Paint Night: Radiating Love: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with your friends while a talented artist guides you step-by-step through creating your own masterpiece. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-radiating-love-tickets-158700101275
SIU Alumni Association Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m.-noon, Woody Hall area, 900 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale. The SIU Alumni Association invites alumni and their families back to campus with an SIU-themed scavenger hunt. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/siu-alumni-association-scavenger-hunt-tickets-158437806745
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Camp Nadav Aleph: July 18-24, Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar Point Lane, Makanda. One week of Jewish camping, Kosher style meals, Jewish song sessions, Israel Day. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamping%2Fcamp%2Fcamp-nadav-aleph-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
SMOKED PORK DINNER: 12:30-2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 406 S. Division St., Carterville. Benefit Lunch for Jodi Watts and her fight against cancer. All proceeds to cover medical expenses. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smoked-pork-dinner-registration-25219866299
Smoky Mountain Adventure Trip 2: Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsmoky-mtn-adventure-trip-2-2021-74341609?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, JULY 19
Camp Nadav Aleph: July 19-25, Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar Point Lane, Makanda. One week of Jewish camping, Kosher style meals, Jewish song sessions, Israel Day. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamping%2Fcamp%2Fcamp-nadav-aleph-2021-74341605?cmp=39-34-464039
Farm to Table Session 2 Summer Daze: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 19-23, 9 p.m., LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Group will visit local farms, orchards, and berry patches. Hands-on camp. Kitchen safety explored. Children (grade 1-6). Guided by American Red Cross Certified Staff. Bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Ffarm-to-table-session-2-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Movie Monday: School of Rock: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Every Monday. Movie and popcorn. (RATED PG-13). 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808240-0
Reading Tips with Loretta Broomfield, Marion Carnegie Library Director: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion. Watch Loretta Broomfield, the new Library director, give a reading tip, then pick up your age-appropriate worksheet. Return the worksheet to earn a prize from the treasure chest all week long. 6189935-935-1406. https://go.evvnt.com/808238-0
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Illinois Department of Corrections Hiring Fair: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chester Eagles Club, 402 Hacker St., Chester. Those interested may stop by during the designated hours to meet with the recruiters and apply on the spot. Representatives from AFSCME Council 31 and the Illinois Nurses Association will be on hand to answer questions.
Paint Night: Majestic Whale: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with friends & create alongside a professional artist. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-majestic-whale-tickets-156749735679
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
A Conversation with Tim Knight: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. A conversation with president and CEO of McCormick Foundation about philanthropy and civic engagement. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/808172-0
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. Ecards printed before those certified leave. Small classes, stress free environment. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158468069261
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 2-5 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-158469649989
Art with Missy: 5-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Hands on art activities with special guest, Missy Carstens. Missy is a local artist and is a part of the Little Egypt Arts Association. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808348-0
Rainbow Fish End of Summer Reading Party: 2-3 p.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Visit The Pavilion to participate in all the fun festivities at the Rainbow Fish themed End of Summer Reading Party. Make sure to turn in your reading log to earn a prize bag, while supplies last. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808281-0
Teen Craft Balloon Dart Art with Missy Carstens from LEAA: 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Missy Carstens, from Little Egypt Arts Association and make some colorful, messy balloon dart art. Make sure to wear appropriate clothing to this program. Free and open for ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808285-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Opportunity to heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237272511
Trivia Night: 8-11 p.m., The Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Free bar trivia night with cash prizes. 618-549-0511.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class): 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-renewal-120-12-down-12-at-class-tickets-154001591907
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Flashback Friday at Sportsblast: 9 p.m. Garden Grove Event Center, 1215 E. Walnut St., Carbondale. Upper Deck. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flashback-friday-sportsblast-tickets-156184918295
Paint Night: Mt. Fuji in Spring: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with friends while a talented artist guides you step-by-step through creating your own masterpiece. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-mt-fuji-in-spring-tickets-158636834041
Paint & Sip at Alto Vineyards: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Alto Vineyards, 8515 Illinois 127, Alto Pass. Paint, sip and go on a mini-trip to Alto Vineyards this summer for a refreshing experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-alto-vineyards-tickets-160665963221
Restore Network Back to School Bash: 5-7 p.m., Marion Swimming Pool, 500 E. Deyoung St., Marion. Join us for a fun evening of swimming, pizza and school supplies!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restore-network-back-to-school-bash-tickets-158595696999
Summer Jam: 6-10 p.m., StarView Vineyards, 5100 Wing Hill Road, Cobden. Music Festival with great wines and food. Music by Beak & Company, Diamond Dog and The Holler Boys. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-jam-tickets-159242732299
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Hummingbird Day at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary: 9 a.m.-noon, War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road, Golconda. Come watch the Hummingbirds at the feeders! Free & open to the public - Everyone is Welcome! Presentations & information on feeding & attracting Hummingbirds. Children's activities & crafts. 618-534-7870.
Main Event at The Sportsblast: 9:30 p.m.- July 26, 2:30 a.m., Garden Grove Event Center, 1215 E. Walnut St., Carbondale. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-main-event-the-sportsblast-tickets-156186501029
ONGOING EVENTS
Note to readers: There is a new entry on ongoing events which includes Wednesday Al-Anon meetings.
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 19 & 23, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 17–24, seven days a week.Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 22, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 19–23, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 19 & July 23, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 20, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. July 19 – July 23, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 19 - July 23, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. July 21, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. July 18 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 21, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Annual Skorch-Skorczewski Reunion: 1 p.m. Aug. 1, Deering Center, 221 N. First St., Du Bois. Lunch will be served. Contact Judy Sheriff for details, 618-237-1643.
Camp Nadav Bet: July 24-31, Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar Point Lane, Makanda. One week of Jewish camping, Kosher style meals, Jewish song sessions, Israel Day. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamping%2Fcamp%2Fcamp-nadav-bet-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session IV (2-weeks): July 24 - Aug. 7, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. Two week all inclusive camp experience. Schedule From: Jul 24 2021 to Aug 7 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iv-2-weeks-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session IV A (1-week): July 24-31, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one week camp experience. Schedule From: Jul 24 2021 to Jul 31 2021 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iv-a-1-week-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session IV (2-weeks): July 24 - Aug. 7, Benton, IL - Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. Two week all inclusive camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iv-2-weeks-2021-74527528?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session IV A (1-week): July 24-31, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one week camp experience. Schedule From: Jul 24 2021 to Jul 31 2021 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iv-a-1-week-2021-74527541?cmp=39-34-464039