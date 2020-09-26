What's Coming

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
AHA BLS Renewal: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For health care providers). Visit www.zoellereducation.com for information.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
TNCC 8 Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum by ENA: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. Visit www.zoellereducation.com for information.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
Little Swamp of Horror: 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 2, 3 Brave Hawk Farms, 7495 Mine 5 Road, Benton. Do you have what it takes to survive our Little Swamp of Horror? facebook.com/bravehawkfarms
Live Well Be Well - Diabetes Self Management Workshop: 1-3:30 p.m., Logan Primary Care, 405 Rushing Drive, Herrin. Anyone living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes or anyone who is a caregiver for someone with diabetes. Search eventbrite.com for more information.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Keep Carbondale Beautiful's Fall 2020 Native Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Carbondale Pavilion, 116 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Plants sourced from Forrest Keeling Nursery and Tabor Wholesale Nursery. Up-cycled planters will also be for sale. 618-525-5525. go.evvnt.com/673398-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 2, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or backpack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 1, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 28 – Oct 2, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 28 & Oct. 2, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 29 – Oct. 2, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 30, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
10th Annual For Kids' Sake Superhero 5K "Virtual Edition:" The For Kids' Sake Superhero 5K is our largest annual fundraiser. Registrants will be able to run their 5K anywhere, any time between Sept. 26 - Oct. 4, 2020. 618-529-5044. go.evvnt.com/674913-0
October Family Bike Month: 6:30 a.m.- Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m., Jackson County. Get out and bike (or hike) with family and friends all through the month of October and enjoy the colors of fall. Make memories and share them at the Family Vacation Night FaceBook page. 618-529-4042. go.evvnt.com/684054-0
UPCOMING EVENTS
River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Oct. 17, Bob Mulcahy will lead a hike at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. Bob is an experienced leader for both the Society and the Sierra Club. Times will be given per phone call upon registration. COVID-19 regulations apply. To register, call Bob at 708-471-7500.
River-to-River Snake Road Hike: Oct. 24, Shawn Gossman will lead a hike on the Snake Road in Union County. Shawn is well-known through the online video series "Hiking With Shawn." The fall snake migration should still be going on during this hike, and there will be plenty more to see. To register, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.
