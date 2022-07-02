What's Coming

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Ivas John Band: 6-10 p.m., Starview Vineyards Fourth of July Celebration, Cobden. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103530857?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Karegan: 12-4 p.m., Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, 2400 Williamson County Parkway, Marion. Singer-songwriter. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103522293?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. July 2 & 9, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1202642-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 2 & 9, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1203089-0

The Hootz at Southern Illinois Axe & Ale: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Southern Illinois Axe and Ale, 35 S. Vine St. Suite 3, Harrisburg. Celebration of Freedom & Independence Day. Fun country rock show band out of Nashville, Tennessee. Combining the forces of rock, pop, country-western, and hip-hop. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103279292?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., Alto Vineyards w/Gary Gordon, Alto Pass. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103530859?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Session I-B (Vaccine required): July 3-9, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fclasses%2Fsession-i-b-vaccine-required-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Sundays, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale. Help and hope for families of alcoholics; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, JULY 4

After Grace: 7-11 p.m., Harrisburg, IL, Harrisburg. Brothers-in-law Cody Clark and Jerad Moffitt formed After Grace in their hometown of Mountain Home, Arkansas in 2013. In 2020, After Grace released two singles (Simple Things, Forever Home). “Simple Things” shares a piece of Cody’s heart and personal story, while “Forever Home” shares about Jerad’s journey in adopting children into his home. The duo has performed with artists such as TobyMac, Crowder, Building 429, Colton Dixon, 7eventh Time Down, Sanctus Real, and Cochren & Co., among others. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103567592?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Firecracker 3K 2022: 9:40 a.m.- July 4, Mevert Automotive & Tire Center, Inc., 1014 W. Broadway, Steeleville. The Firecracker 3k Race is the start of the celebrations of the Fourth of July in Steeleville, Illinois. Runners run down the parade route while hundreds of people line the street. The distance is 3 kilometers and is great for someone who is just starting to take on running or is a great challenge for advanced runners looking for a short distance run. For more information or to register visit our website. Event details and schedule. Race will start at 9:40 a.m. Sharp. Run will be start of Parade. Start: Mevert Automotive & Tire Center, Inc., 1014 W. Broadway, Steeleville, Illinois 62288 Finish: American Legion Park Registration: Race Day Registration 8-9:20 a.m. 618-317-2390. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fsteeleville-il%2Frunning%2Fdistance-running-races%2Ffirecracker-3k-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

JD Shelburne: 7-11 p.m., Riverfront Concert - Paducah July Fourth Celebration, West Paducah. Shelburne, a native of Taylorsville, Kentucky grew up on mixture of country, church gospel and pop rock music forging his own sound along the way. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102796487?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Liberty Bell of the West Patriotic Ceremony: 1 p.m., Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial, 302 First St, Kaskaskia, Celebration of the nation's independence. Justice David Overstreet will speak. Music will be performed by Chester Municipal Band with vocalist Steve Colonel. Rifle volley. Chester First United Methodist Church Pastor Jim Oppedal will offer invocation and benediction. Stanley and Mary Hurst Family will be the honorary bell ringers. Plate lunch, sandwiches will be available. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs for the program. https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/calendar/Pages/Kaskaskia-Bell-State-Memorial-51st-Annual-Patriotic-Ceremony.aspx

Murphy500 @ Marion KC Fireworks Show: 7-11 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1601 W. White St., Marion. Hailing from Murphysboro, Illinois, Murphy500 is quickly working their way to creating a name for themselves in country music. The band recently finished their first full length album at Omnisound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The album is set to release in early May. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103578293?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Ivas John Band: 8 p.m.- July 6, 12 a.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103530862?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Potion Story Hour with Lavish Bath Box: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. Hear some witchy stories and take home a fun potion craft with Lavish Bath Box. Meet at The Hub. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1202858-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop). Help for families of alcoholics; 570-594-7918

Teen Craft - Totoro Terrarium: 3-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come create a magical fairy garden! This MCL Teen Craft session is made possible by Timberline Fisheries. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1203127-0

THURSDAY, JULY 7

MCL Summer Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Bring the kiddos and enjoy puppets, toys, games, and - of course - books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1202658-0

Star Wars Escape Room: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. The Rebel Alliance needs your help. Solve the clues to find the plans for the Death Star and return them to Princess Leia. This escape room experience is free and available to all ages. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1202905-0

Sunset Concert: Greg Klyma: 7-11 p.m., Turley Park, 1010 N. Glenview Drive, Carbondale. Singing For My Life touring American songwriter Greg Klyma is a purveyor of old school country and rock music. He keeps American folk tradition alive. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103381102?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Tween Camp Crafts: 2-3 p.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Join us each Thursday for a different “camp” craft each week. We will be making paracord bracelets, perler bead designs, and more. Open for kids age 8 to 12. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1182511-0

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Clay Walker: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Clay has just released his 12th studio album called "Long Live the Cowboy." Off stage and out of the studio, Clay is the founder of Band Against MS (BAMS) a non-profit charity that funds MS research and education. Walker established BAMS in 2003 with the goal of helping others living with the same disease he has battled since 1996. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103462917?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Pretend Friend: 10 p.m. July 8 - 1 a.m. July 9, PKs Bar, 308 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Pretend Friend is a progressive bluegrass roots band with origins in rock and roll. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103449116?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Star Wars Escape Room: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. The Rebel Alliance needs your help! Solve the clues to find the plans for the Death Star and return them to Princess Leia. This escape room experience is free and available to all ages. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1202907-0

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Greg Klyma at Touch of Nature: 7-11 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. 90-minute set, followed by recorded music. American songwriter Greg Klyma is a purveyor of old school country and rock music. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103381114?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Karegan: 3-7 p.m., Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. Singer-songwriter. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103522280?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

