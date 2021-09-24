What's Coming

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Chance Stanley: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Sept. 26, Super City Bar & Grill, 2340 Devers Road, Metropolis. The Hillbillies & Guitars Roadshow | Pistol Hill + Chance Stanley • no cover • all ages Born in Marietta, Mississippi. Storytelling is the cornerstone. There are stories that are riddled with clever insights into the human condition and dark tales, detailing the realities of living in a small southern town. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102826371?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25 & Oct. 2, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-156965591309

Ivas John Band: 12-4 p.m., Alto Vineyards, 8515 IL-127, Alto Pass. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. The band will play songs ranging stylistically from Chicago to jump to honky-tonk to primal Delta blues, and an intimate ballad when lights are low. Ivas will be playing his unique blues. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102738260?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Nature Buddies (9/25): 2:30-3:15 p.m., Carbondale Park District, P.O. Box 1326, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in our community. Children must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. Location Oakland Nature Preserve. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-9-25-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Tween Movies: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 25 & Oct. 2, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865536-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 25 & Oct. 2, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games. Friends welcome. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865548-0

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

St. Louis Food Bank Mobile Market: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Victory Christian Fellowship, 414 N. Second St., North Illinois 127, Murphysboro, Food distributed. Anyone can participate that needs food. Sarah Penn or Marsha Conley, 618-684-2013. Victorycf@yahoo.com. https://www.facebook.com/Victory-Christian-Fellowship-102526369908765/

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Owl Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila at this fun story hour! For all younger children. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865564-0

PNG Heat Press Hats: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Participants will create a logo digitally, then heat press it to a hat to keep. Space is limited. Register in the YA department to reserve your spot. For ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865591-0

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Banned Books Week Mini Golf Open: 4-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Celebrate Banned Books Week by participating in the Marion Carnegie Library Mini Golf open. Bring friends and family to play nine holes and learn about banned books. Free and open to the public. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865596-0

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Basecamp - Adventure Trip, Nantahala Whitewater Rafting: Oct. 1-3, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Southern Illinois University, SIU Recreation Center, Carbondale. Spend three days exploring the beauty and adventure of the Nantahala Outdoor Center through whitewater rafting, sightseeing and ziplining in the heart of the Blueridge Mountains. Schedule From: 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fboating%2Fcanoeing-camps%2Fbasecamp-adventure-trip-nantahala-whitewater-rafting-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Etta May: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Etta May is an Clean Comedian. She was the winner of the American Comedy Awards Stand-Up Comic of the Year, and has appeared on Showtime, MTV, Oprah, and many others. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1022694344?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Makanda Mushroom Festival - 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1-3, Camp Manitowa at Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar point Lane., Makanda. Educational workshops, forays, ID hikes, music, art fair, and Farmers' Market. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/makanda-mushroom-festival-october-1-3-2021-tickets-158835309687

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Camp Beta 3rd-6th grade: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Camp BETA is a free camp for children and teens with Type 1 diabetes. This October 2 session is for children from 3-6th grades Check-in is from 8-8:30 a.m. and pick-up is from 4-4:30 p.m. For questions and information, please contact Jasmine Cave at jcave@siu.edu or call 618-453-3950. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fdiseases-and-disorders%2Fcamps%2Fcamp-beta-3rd-6th-grade-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Dave Fenley: 7-11 p.m., Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center, 18967 N. U.S. Highway 51, Elkville. At a young age Dave showed a special aptitude for learning melodies and lyrics. He has a “genre-free philosophy” for his shows so the audience always is surprised by what comes next. He has shared the stage with musical royalty like Dwight Yoakam, Miranda Lambert, and Dierks Bentley. Dave currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee and writes songs for a living ... all kinds, of course. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102797089?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 6-10 p.m., Private Wedding, Alto Pass. The band will play songs ranging stylistically from Chicago to jump to honky-tonk to primal Delta blues, and an intimate ballad when lights are low. Ivas plays his unique blues. Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. Ivasjohn.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823360?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Kendell Marvel: Shawnee Sasquatch Festival 2021: 7-11 p.m., Morello's Restaurant & Catering, 217 E. Poplar St., Harrisburg. Kendell Marvel wrote and recorded his new album, Solid Gold Sounds, in a matter of days, but it took a lifetime in country music to get there. Marvel’s writing credits include Gary Allan’s “Right Where I Need to Be” and Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning single, “Either Way.” Brothers Osborne, Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack have also cut his songs. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102744737?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Nature Buddies (10/2): 2:30-3:15 p.m., Carbondale Park District, P.O. Box 1326, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in our community. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Location Chautauqua Bottoms Nature Preserve. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-10-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

ONGOING EVENTS

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 & Oct. 1, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 - Oct. 2, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 30, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 27 & Oct. 1, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 27 & Oct. 1, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Sept. 27 - Oct. 1, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 27 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 29, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

UPCOMING EVENT

Empty the Shelters Adoption Event: Oct. 4-10, BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. Not every shelter is participating but the event will be hosted in more than 190 shelters in 40 states. Brittany.Schlacter@bissell.com 812-593-3296. Visit interactive map. https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/map-detail/.

