What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Camp Beta 3rd-6th grade: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Camp BETA is a free camp for children and teens with Type 1 diabetes. This Oct. 2 session is for children from 3-6th grades Check-in is from 8-8:30 a.m. and pick-up is from 4-4:30 p.m. For questions and information, please contact Jasmine Cave at jcave@siu.edu or call 618-453-3950. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fdiseases-and-disorders%2Fcamps%2Fcamp-beta-3rd-6th-grade-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Dave Fenley: 7-11 p.m., Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center, 18967 N. US Highway 51, Elkville. Dave Fenley has shared the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Miranda Lambert, and Dierks Bentley. Dave currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee and writes songs for a living ... all kinds. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102797089?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Eggy Flowers Kid's Craft: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Eggy Flowers Kid's Craft, After reading a picture book all about flowers, make painted flowers out of egg cartons. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901485-0

Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 2 & 9, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-156965593315

Ivas John Band: 6-10 p.m., Private Wedding, Alto Pass. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com In a typical club set, the band will play songs ranging stylistically from Chicago to jump to honky-tonk to primal Delta blues, and sometimes a ballad. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823360?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Kendell Marvel: Shawnee Sasquatch Festival 2021: 7-11 p.m., Morello's Restaurant & Catering, 217 E. Poplar St., Harrisburg. Kendell Marvel’s writing credits include Gary Allan’s “Right Where I Need to Be” and Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning single, “Either Way.” Brothers Osborne, Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack have also cut his songs. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102744737?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Macrame Key Chain Class: October 2: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Learn basic macrame knots on a small scale while creating a keychain to use!. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901718-0

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 2 & 9, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897461-0

Nature Buddies (10/2): 2:30-3:15 p.m. Oct. 2 & 9, Carbondale Park District, P.O. Box 1326, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in our community. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Location Chautauqua Bottoms Nature Preserve. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-10-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2 & 9, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/890237-0

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

Camp Beta 7th-10th grade: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Camp BETA is a free camp for children and teens with Type 1 diabetes. This October 3 session is for children from 7-10th grades Check-in is from 8-8:30 a.m. and pick-up is from 4-4:30 p.m. For questions and information, please contact Jasmine Cave at jcave@siu.edu or call 618-453-3950. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fdiseases-and-disorders%2Fcamps%2Fcamp-beta-7th-10th-grade-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., Alto Vineyards w/ Gary Gordon, Alto Pass. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com, Blues, unique to Ivas John. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823373?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MONDAY, OCT. 4

Empty the Shelters Adoption Event: 8 a.m.- Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Carbondale. BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees of $25 or less. 812-593-3296. https://go.evvnt.com/897151-0

Marion Carnegie Library Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library on the first and third Monday of every month to make creations. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897453-0

Storywalk - CREEPY PAIR OF UNDERWEAR!: 9 a.m.- Nov. 1, 5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Take a stroll downtown to enjoy the downtown area as you read the hilarious Creepy Pair of Underwear by Illinois author, Aaron Reynolds. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897392-0

Virtual Conversation with Sen. Tammy Duckworth: 12-1 p.m., Carbondale. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth will discuss the legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and the challenges facing American foreign policy. Register at paulsimoninstitute.org. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/899939-0

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Paint Night: Bountiful Pumpkins: 7-9 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with your friends while learning how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-bountiful-pumpkins-tickets-156977190001

Ivas John Band: 5-9 p.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. Blues unique to Ivas John. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823393?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Story Hour - Birds! with the Marion Garden Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila at story hour, story about birds and dance with Marion Garden Club. Take home a craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897413-0

Teen Craft Night - Reverse Tie-Dye: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us at Marion Carnegie Library to learn the unique art of reverse tie-dying. Free and open to anyone age 12-19. Materials provided. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897418-0

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

MCL Adult Craft: Hobbit Door or Fairy Door Wreath: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create a 12-inch Hobbit Door Wreath (or, if you prefer, a Fairy Door Wreath). Registration required. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897459-0

MCL Adult Craft: Hobbit Door or Fairy Door Wreath: 3-4:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create a 12-inch Hobbit Door Wreath (or, if you prefer, a Fairy Door Wreath). Registration required. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897429-0

Virtual Conversation with Author Kristin Hoganson: 2-3 p.m., Carbondale. Author and University of Illinois history professor Kristin Hogan to speak about her book, "The Heartland: An American History." Register at paulsimoninstitute.org. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/899951-0

FRIDAY, OCT 8

Lindsay Lou @ Wander Down: 7-11 p.m., Wander Down Music Festival, Makanda. Lindsay Lou has been making soulful, poignant music for the last decade. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102639439?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Ryan Stevenson: Weathering the Storm Tour with Tasha Layton & RICHLIN: 8 p.m.- Oct. 9, 12 a.m., M1 Church, 1007 S. Jackson St., McLeansboro. The music of Ryan Stevenson blends influences from soul, pop, and some of the great guitarists to create engaging acoustic guitar driven melodies. Follow him on Twitter: @ryansmusic and Facebook: Ryan Stevenson. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102823224?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Damon Mitchell Live @ Peachbarn Winery & Cafe: 4-8 p.m., Peachbarn Winery & Cafe, 560 Chestnut St., Alto Pass. An evening with Damon Mitchell sharing original music, classic hits, and the history behind some of the most foundational songs of pop. All celebrated in one moment at Peachbarn Winery & Cafe in Alto Pass, IL. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102821139?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Stinson Library Colorfest Book Sale: Stinson Library, 409 S. Main St., Anna. Friends Appreciation sale 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8, public sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9 and a Sunday bag 1-3 p.m. Oct. 10. 618-697-4845. https://go.evvnt.com/898266-0

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Apple Totes Kids' Craft, October 9: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Apple Totes Kids' Craft, October 9 We’ll read a picture book about apples, then make our own tote bags with stamps made from real apples. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901495-0

Leftover Salmon: Wander Down Music Festival 2021: 7-11 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. For the past quarter-century, Colorado’s Leftover Salmon has established itself as one of the great purveyors of Americana music, digging deep into the well that supplies its influences; rock ‘n’ roll, folk, bluegrass, Cajun, soul, zydeco, jazz and blues. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102644380?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Tin Punch Luminary Class: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Tin Punch Luminary Class: Use a hammer and nails to create a tin punch luminary for fall. *Bring your own hammer. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901724-1

Wine and Art Festival at Rend Lake: 11 a.m.- Oct. 10, 5 p.m., Wine and Art Rend Lake Festival, 14967 Gun Creek Trail, Whittington. 10 great wineries - tastings and purchase by the glass or bottle, live music, food trucks with BBQ, Shrimp, Fish, and more, local artisans with crafts for sale. 618-439-4321. https://go.evvnt.com/899985-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 4-8, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 2-9, seven days a week.Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 7, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 4-8, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 4 & 8, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Oct. 4-8, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 4-8, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 3 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. Oct. 6, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

