What's Coming

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

ONGOING EVENTS

Curbside Food Distribution: 3 p.m. Dec. 21. Refuge Temple Church, 2201 W. Main St., Marion. All are welcome to pick up a food box. There will be 1,000 boxes distributed filled with dairy, fresh produce of fruits and vegetables and sometimes meat. Volunteers are needed and welcome to come to the church parking lot at 1 p.m. to ready the food boxes for curbside pickup. CDC guidelines are followed. All volunteers will be provided masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Social distancing is observed to keep the community safe. For information call Pastor Larry Lee at 618-889-1169.

Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 1, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org