What's Coming

SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 7 & 14, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658981041
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836684-0
Tween Movies: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 7 & 14, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join us in Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836701-0
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Annual Autism Charity Golf Tournament: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Hickory Ridge Golf Course, 2727 Glenn Road, Carbondale. Registration- 8 a.m. Shotgun Start - 9 a.m. Three flights, depending on number of teams. Four-person scramble format $65 Per Golfer ($260/Team) Entry Includes:. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/19th-annual-autism-charity-golf-tournament-tickets-159327319301
Homecoming and Singing: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 16445 U.S. 45, New Burnside. 115th Homecoming featuring the Gospel Messengers. 618-889-7769.
Taste of Manitowa: Aug. 8-14, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. One week all inclusive camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Ftaste-of-manitowa-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois: 6-8 p.m., Pagliai's Pizza, 509 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Open to the general public, the AASI monthly meeting at Pagliai's Pizza, Carbondale, features discussions, demonstrations regarding astronomy. 618 -697-4244.
Martial Arts Camp Summer Daze: 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Aug. 13, 9 p.m., LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Our Karate and Mushin Jujitsu senseis will provide morning instruction, and our recreation staff will make sure you stay active in the afternoons swimming and playing games. This camp is for martial artists of all skill sets. For children grade 1-6. Guided by American Red Cross Certified Staff. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Camp will run from 8 am - 4:00 pm. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. A weekly newsletter will give parents and campers an idea of what to expect each week. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Fmartial-arts-camp-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-158469866637
Virtual Discussion with Author Robert Hartley: 11 a.m.-noon, Carbondale. Journalist and author Robert Hartley joins the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a discussion titled "Illinois Politics and the Tale of Two Pauls (Simon and Powell).". 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/839502-0
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. A Pretest & most current AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance. Cards given at end of class. Small classes. www.zoellereducation.com. You do NOT have to have a PayPal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the PayPal sign in. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158468983997
AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class): 2-7 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-renewal-120-12-down-12-at-class-tickets-158470171549
Happy Birthday Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. Hear great birthday stories with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila. Sing songs, and make a cute craft at this fun event. For all younger children. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836717-0
STEAM Club LED Lamp: 4-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Customize an Acrylic LED Lamp on the Laser Engraver. The finished product will brighten up your room. Space is limited. Register in the Young Adult Department to participate. For ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836721-0
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Book Sale: 9 a.m.- Aug. 14, 4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us for our first book sale since November 2019. All proceeds go to support Marion Carnegie Library's projects and programs. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836723-0
Paint Your Pet: Fancy Edition: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint your pet. No artistic skill required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-fancy-edition-tickets-158701413199
Restoration Within and Without Concert: Featuring Anne Wilson/Jason Crabb: 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Kaylyn's Camp, 34988 Betts Road, Tamms. Restoration Within and Without: Featuring Artist Anne Wilson and Jason Crabb. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restoration-within-and-without-concert-featuring-anne-wilsonjason-crabb-tickets-153892339129
Sweet Treats for Charity: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mary Lou's Grill, 118 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. All proceeds from ordering a slice of pie will benefit nonprofit, Fighting Cancer Today, which provides emotional and financial support to families fighting cancer. https://go.evvnt.com/838352-0
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
NubAbility Golf Clinic - JV: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. Our JV program is designed for children up to the age of nine and is best suited for those athletes who have some previous sports experience. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-jv-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic - LITTLE LEAGUE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. Our Little League program is designed for 4 to 5-year-old children with limited athletic experience. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-little-league-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic - PARENT/GUARDIAN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. If you are a parent, please register using this option. The fee helps cover insurance and camp expenses associated with your presence. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. Please note: One adult must register to be onsite for each family with children under the age of 10. Due to group size limits, only one family member will be permitted to accompany each camper. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-parent-guardian-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic- Participating Sibling: Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. This is for the siblings who would like to participate as campers. 618 357 1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-participating-sibling-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic - VARSITY: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. Our varsity program is designed for children ages 10 to 17. We can accommodate all playing levels in this group, from casual to highly competitive. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. 618 357 1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-varsity-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Saluki Painting: Pulliam in Spring: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, paint, celebrate! Create an amazing painting of the place we call home. Go Salukis!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saluki-painting-pulliam-in-spring-tickets-156966327511
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836694-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 9 & 13, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 7-14, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 12, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 9-13, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 9 & 13, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Aug. 9–13, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 9-13, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 8 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 11, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org