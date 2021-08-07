What's Coming

MONDAY, AUG. 9

Martial Arts Camp Summer Daze: 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Aug. 13, 9 p.m., LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Our Karate and Mushin Jujitsu senseis will provide morning instruction, and our recreation staff will make sure you stay active in the afternoons swimming and playing games. This camp is for martial artists of all skill sets. For children grade 1-6. Guided by American Red Cross Certified Staff. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Camp will run from 8 am - 4:00 pm. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. A weekly newsletter will give parents and campers an idea of what to expect each week. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Fmartial-arts-camp-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039