What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Casper (1995): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. Tickets and info at enjoyoasis.com.
Little Swamp of Horror: 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Brave Hawk Farms, 7495 Mine 5 Road, Benton. Do you have what it takes to survive our Little Swamp of Horror? More info at eventbrite.com.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975): 9-10 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. Tickets and info at enjoyoasis.com.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
AHA BLS Renewal: 8:30-11 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For health care providers) Visit www.zoellereducation.com.
THURSDAY, NOV. 5
AHA PALS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA PALS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Course uses a hands-on class format to reinforce skills proficiency Co-branded with the American Academy of Pediatrics. More info at zoellereducation.com.
Garden of the Gods Hike: at Garden of the Gods Wilderness, in Saline County. Free and open to the public. For public health reasons, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. The River-to-River Society will continue to offer public hikes every Saturday except during shotgun season through the end of November. Registration required. To register, call Fred at 618-841-4838.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Archaeology Site Tour Southern Illinois: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Millstone Bluff Archaeological Site, Simpson. Archaeologist-led tour visits two major archaeological sites in Southern Illinois: Millstone Bluff Archaeological Site and Kincaid Mounds. bit.ly/simpsontour.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day, third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or backpack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 5, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 2-6, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 2 & 6, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2-6, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 4, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
One Horse Gap Hike: Nov. 14, Society President Bill Gilmour will lead a hike over a new route at One Horse Gap in Pope County. If leaves have fallen, there should be great views from Benham Ridge. Free and open to the public. For public health reasons, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. The River-to-River Society will continue to offer public hikes every Saturday except during shotgun season through the end of November. To register, call Bill at 270-331-1553.
Jackson Hole Area Hike: Nov. 28. Join Cathy Jennings in a hike to walk off Thanksgiving calories and to bring a difficult year to an enjoyable close. Free and open to the public. For public health reasons, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. There will be no River-to-River Society hikes during shotgun season through the end of November. To register, call Cathy at 618-759-1924.
