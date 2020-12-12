What's Coming

SATURDAY, DEC. 12
A Christmas Collaboration: 7-9 p.m., virtual. SIC Theatre, Music and Art Creatively Tell a Christmas Classic. 618-252-5400. https://go.evvnt.com/714390-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Curbside Food Distribution: 3 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21. Refuge Temple Church, 2201 W. Main St., Marion. All are welcome to pick up a food box. There will be 1,000 boxes distributed filled with dairy, fresh produce of fruits and vegetables and sometimes meat. Volunteers are needed and welcome to come to the church parking lot at 1 p.m. to ready the food boxes for curbside pickup. CDC guidelines are followed. All volunteers will be provided masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Social distancing is observed to keep the community safe. For information call Pastor Larry Lee at 618-889-1169.
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 18, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 17, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 14 – 18, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 14 & 18, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14 – Dec. 18, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 16, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
