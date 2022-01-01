What's Coming

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

Craig Gerdes Music: 4-8 p.m., Fuzzy's Tavern, 106 N. Front St., Cobden. Craig Gerdes Solo Acoustic Show https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102895140?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

River-to-River Trail Society New Years Day Hike: 10 a.m.-noon, Sentry Bluff Trailhead, Pope County. Meet at main parking lot at Bell Smith Springs. Dress warmly, layers of clothing and wear boots or appropriate footwear. Bring hiking stick, water and snack. No dogs. For directions call 618-926-3250. 618-926-3250. https://go.evvnt.com/973959-0

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, JAN. 3

Marion Carnegie Library Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. MCL Lego Club is back. Stop by the library to make creations. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972690-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972665-0

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Ivas John Band: 8 p.m.- Jan. 5, 12 a.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103061726?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972666-0

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Cousin Andy's Concert: Karen Mal and David Stoddard: 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Cousin Andy's Concert Series Presents Karen Mal and David Stoddard at The Varsity. At the Balcony Stage, doors open at 7 p.m., the bar will be operating. Masks required for admission (Varsity Policy). 618-967-1798. https://go.evvnt.com/977880-0

It Takes a Village - A Book Club for Parents and Guardians: 6-7 p.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Join other caregivers on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room to support and learn from each other while reading literature on raising children. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/978086-0

MCL Teen Craft - Coffee Filter Snowflakes: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Use coffee filters, markers, and water to create unique snowflake designs. And anyone aged 12-19 can come and create with us at MCL. This event is totally free, and all materials are provided. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972619-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972667-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Jan. 5, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Story Hour - Heroes are Super!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come to read about your favorite superheroes, sing and dance, and make your own superhero cape during our in-person craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972703-0

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Chance Stanley: 7-11 p.m., Chevie's Lounge, 913 W. Monroe St., Herrin. Chance Stanley (solo/acoustic) https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102849202?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972668-0

Story Hour - Heroes are Super!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come to read about your favorite superheroes, sing and dance, and make your very own superhero cape during our in-person craft!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972706-0

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Hillbenders: Marion Cultural and Civic Center - Marion, IL. #WHOGRASS: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. The Hillbenders • www.facebook.com/hillbenders. The HillBenders combine the traditions of bluegrass with a diversity of influenceswww.hillbenders.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1021400048?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

MCL Grab-and-Go Tween Craft - Rock Candy: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Pick up a fun grab-and-go craft kit, and make some tasty rock candy! While supplies last, stop by the MCL Children's department and pick up a kit!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972691-0

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our newly remodeled Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Bring the kiddos and enjoy puppets, toys, games, and - of course - books!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972694-0

Sip 'n' Soup: Noon- 5 p.m. Jan. 7 & 8, Blue Sky Vineyard, 3150 S. Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda. Wine & food pairing event. 618-995-9463. https://go.evvnt.com/967959-0

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972684-0

Project Next Generation - Aeronautics and Flight: 1-2 and 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Saturdays in January, come to the MCL Project Next Generation Technology Lab and take flight. We'll work with paper airplanes, drones, and more. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972650-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12-19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972607-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. This year it will be closed Dec 25 and Jan 1 due to the Holidays; Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 6, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 3–7, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 3 & 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 - Jan. 15, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 3 & 7 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Jan. 3–7, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Jan.3–7, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 3 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 5, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

