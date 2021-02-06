What's Coming

SATURDAY, FEB. 6
Caritas Family Solutions hosts Eighth Annual Heart & Soul Gala virtually: 7-8 p.m., Carterville. Fundraiser includes a live auction, appearances from Rene Knott and Elvie Shane. Agency's services include adoption, pregnancy, foster, counseling and independent living for adults with disabilities. 877-722-2748.
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 6 & 13, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone.
The Roots of Black Music in America with Karlus Trapp: 1-2 p.m., Carbondale. Carbondale United presents another Virtual Summit. Join on Zoom for a century-long journey through the roots of African-American musical giants. All ages welcome for this show.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Note: If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Note: If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
Importance of Volunteering Zoom Event: 7-8 p.m., Carbondale. Online Zoom event.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
AHA PALS Initial One-day: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the initial AHA PALS course for first time students or those whose provider card has expired.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class.
AHA BLS Renewal: 2-5 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (for health care providers).
Nature Movie: 2-3 p.m., Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center, 8885 Illinois 37, Cypress. Nature Movie: A Squirrel's Guide to Success shown 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Feb. 11. 618-657-2064.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Paint & Relax: The Lovers: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting of your very own with friends & family at art center.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Keep Carbondale Beautiful Presents: Valentines Litter Pickup Date: 9 a.m.-noon, 90 Old Highway 13, Carbondale. Community members volunteer to beautify the area by picking up and bagging litter. 618-525-5525.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 19, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323;
Food Pantry: Drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 11, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338;
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 8-12, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 8 & 12, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8-12, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258;
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb.10, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025;