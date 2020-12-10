Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take care of your responsibilities, and keep moving forward. Look over contracts, negotiate and consider your options. Don't let someone's uncertainty drag you down.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't believe everything you hear or participate in events that go against your beliefs. Be true to yourself, honest about how you feel and determined to live life your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Handle shared expenses with care, and keep your emotions out of financial decisions. Concentrate on personal improvement, health, fitness and looking your best.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Strive for perfection and do your research before you make a move. A unique offer may tempt you, but you are better off doing your own thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Walk away from situations that cannot benefit you. Look for a unique opportunity, and strive to do your very best. What you master today will lead to a new and exciting way to live your life.