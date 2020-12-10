Celebrities Born on this Day: Raven-Symone, 35; Emmanuelle Chriqui, 45; Meg White, 46; Kenneth Branagh, 60.
Happy Birthday: Take your time; rushing into something will be what holds you back.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider how you handle and earn your cash. Look at your assets and what you are capable of doing. Be honest with yourself and others, and offer only what's reasonable.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Deep-six emotional issues for the time being. Stay focused on what you want to accomplish and building a strong, stable home environment that will soothe your soul.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant, but don't let outside matters consume you. Be diligent when it comes to taking care of your responsibilities, and protect your reputation, position and status as you move forward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal growth and romance will alleviate stress and encourage happiness. Follow through with a creative endeavor, or develop a strategy that helps you utilize your skills to increase your income.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let emotional vacillation stand between you and a good opportunity. A lifestyle change may scare you. Believe in your ability to handle whatever comes your way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take care of your responsibilities, and keep moving forward. Look over contracts, negotiate and consider your options. Don't let someone's uncertainty drag you down.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't believe everything you hear or participate in events that go against your beliefs. Be true to yourself, honest about how you feel and determined to live life your way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Handle shared expenses with care, and keep your emotions out of financial decisions. Concentrate on personal improvement, health, fitness and looking your best.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Strive for perfection and do your research before you make a move. A unique offer may tempt you, but you are better off doing your own thing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Walk away from situations that cannot benefit you. Look for a unique opportunity, and strive to do your very best. What you master today will lead to a new and exciting way to live your life.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your energy wisely. Walk away from adversity and toward intellectual stimulation and educational pursuits. A change of heart will help you realize what you want out of life and how to make it happen.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will surface if you are too open about how you feel. A reserved approach to prospects, coupled with behind-the-scenes work to put everything in place, will lead to the success you crave.
