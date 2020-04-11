Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take control if you want to avoid heading in a direction that doesn't suit you. Use your insight and charm to redirect those who are heading in the wrong direction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Dig in, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. If you take on too much, overreact or overspend, you will end up falling behind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't get involved in a debate with someone who will never see things your way. Consider what it is you want to achieve, and take a leap forward by yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let someone play with your emotions. Question anyone or anything that sounds suspicious. Stick close to home and to those you know you can trust.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change you want to initiate at home should be your prime concern. Adding comfort and recreational options to your living space will encourage you to spend more time with loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A personal change you make to the way you look or live will make you feel good about your future. Building up your confidence and expressing your feelings will bring you closer to someone you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will disappoint you. Don't rely on anyone or expect others to take care of your responsibilities. If a change is required, do the work yourself. Handle a financial deal with caution, and avoid taking an unnecessary physical risk. 2 stars

