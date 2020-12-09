Taurus (April 20-May 20): Examine documents and create a dialogue with someone you work with to ensure your intentions are clear. Don't let uncertainty set in when paying attention to detail is all that's required.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your facts straight and question anything that doesn't sound right. Focus on partnerships and how to make the most of a situation that requires emotional adjustments.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be careful who you trust with sensitive information. Look for alternative ways to get things done. Keeping the peace will encourage better relationships with those close to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Protect yourself from persuasive individuals trying to take advantage of your generosity. Offer suggestions and a helping hand, but don't pay for others' mistakes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend more time doing what pleases you and less time picking up after someone. Don't expect to get the whole truth from someone close to you. Go directly to the source to verify facts.