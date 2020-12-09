Celebrities Born on this Day: Felicity Huffman, 58; Donny Osmond, 63; Beau Bridges, 79; Dame Judi Dench, 86.
Happy Birthday: You'll have plenty to juggle as you push your way forward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stay positive, and work with what's available. How you go about your business will set the stage for future endeavors. Speak up and share your thoughts, opinions and plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen and consider how best to use what you hear. Getting your facts straight before you debate an issue will make you think twice about the information you share.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid situations that deal with institutions. Stick to the tasks that require your attention. A financial gain will lift your spirits and encourage you to pursue your goals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Expect someone to take advantage of you if you don't stand up for your rights. Work with the people you are dealing with, and find common ground to overcome any unfairness that prevails.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep moving. Channel your energy into something constructive. Refuse to let uncertainty cause you to miss out on something that can push you to the top of your game.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Examine documents and create a dialogue with someone you work with to ensure your intentions are clear. Don't let uncertainty set in when paying attention to detail is all that's required.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your facts straight and question anything that doesn't sound right. Focus on partnerships and how to make the most of a situation that requires emotional adjustments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be careful who you trust with sensitive information. Look for alternative ways to get things done. Keeping the peace will encourage better relationships with those close to you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Protect yourself from persuasive individuals trying to take advantage of your generosity. Offer suggestions and a helping hand, but don't pay for others' mistakes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend more time doing what pleases you and less time picking up after someone. Don't expect to get the whole truth from someone close to you. Go directly to the source to verify facts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gather information and be proactive. Expect someone to interfere with or upset your schedule. Being evasive will not help you gain support. Reach out to those who share your beliefs.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination, and you'll find a way to turn your dream into a reality. Make a personal change that will lead to more significant opportunities. Consider a lifestyle that will encourage personal growth.
