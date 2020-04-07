Celebrities Born on this Day: Russell Crowe, 56; Jackie Chan, 66; John Oates, 72; Francis Ford Coppola, 81.
Happy Birthday: Take control of your life. Call the shots, and make changes that will help you gain ground.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An innovative approach to life will attract favorable attention from like-minded people. Working in conjunction with someone who shares your values, will lead to the results you desire.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take time to recognize what others do and say. An unexpected change can alter the way you do business or the way you feel about someone you work alongside.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do. A personal change will improve the way you live, how well you take care of yourself and how well you get along with others.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): If a change is required, don't hesitate. How you handle matters will make a difference in how well you do. Refuse to let an emotional incident take over.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Check out vacation destinations or something that interests you. A change doesn't have to be drastic. Consider what will make your life easier, not more complicated.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The more you resist, the harder it will be to get ahead. Go with the flow, listen to what others have to contribute and be willing to compromise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will run wild and lead to poor decisions if you aren't careful. Don't overreact to what others do or say. Give others the space needed to excel.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Taking on a new project will bring you in contact with people from different walks of life will help you accept necessary adjustments.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Positive change is in the stars, and the chance to make plans is on the rise. A physical improvement will encourage you to use your attributes to get ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some balance will be required if you want to get ahead. A love relationship will diminish if you overreact or one of you offers anay and encourage you to start a creative project.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your responsibilities, and move on to the things that make you happy. A change at home will brighten your day.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The more unpredictable you are, the more difficulties you will face. Immerse yourself in something that keeps you busy and out of trouble.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!