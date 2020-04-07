Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The more you resist, the harder it will be to get ahead. Go with the flow, listen to what others have to contribute and be willing to compromise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will run wild and lead to poor decisions if you aren't careful. Don't overreact to what others do or say. Give others the space needed to excel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Taking on a new project will bring you in contact with people from different walks of life will help you accept necessary adjustments.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Positive change is in the stars, and the chance to make plans is on the rise. A physical improvement will encourage you to use your attributes to get ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some balance will be required if you want to get ahead. A love relationship will diminish if you overreact or one of you offers anay and encourage you to start a creative project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your responsibilities, and move on to the things that make you happy. A change at home will brighten your day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The more unpredictable you are, the more difficulties you will face. Immerse yourself in something that keeps you busy and out of trouble.

