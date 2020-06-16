Correction

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.
Wrong information: SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock did not travel to recruit potential athletes in Iowa or Oklahoma, as it said in a Sports story in Sunday's edition. Blaylock watched the athletes in games streamed over the internet, where she could see the umpires standing well behind the batter and fans a comfortable distance from the field. The Southern Illinoisan regrets the error.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Todd Hefferman
Sports reporter
Todd Hefferman has covered SIU athletics since 2008. A University of Iowa grad, he is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and a Heisman Trophy voter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.