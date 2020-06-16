Correction

You are the owner of this article.
Wrong information: SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock did not travel to recruit potential athletes in Iowa or Oklahoma, as it said in a Sports story in Sunday's edition. Blaylock watched the athletes in games streamed over the internet, where she could see the umpires standing well behind the batter and fans a comfortable distance from the field. The Southern Illinoisan regrets the error.

