Correction
Correction

{{featured_button_text}}

Wrong elector: A Capitol News Illinois story published in Thursday's newspaper included information incorrectly relayed by a Democratic Party of Illinois' spokesperson, which showed U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia as the elector for that district. U.S. representatives or senators are not allowed to serve as electors, and the party later relayed that they replaced Garcia with State Sen. Omar Aquino. A spokesperson for the Illinois Secretary of State's office said the final list of electors will be received "on or about Dec. 4 when the Illinois State Board of Elections certifies the election."

