Correction

Name misspelled: A story in the weekend edition reflecting on the influence of the late Gov. James Thompson on Southern Illinois misspelled the last name of Jane Hayes Rader, a longtime friend.

Clarification: A story in Tuesday's edition about the joint meeting of the Carbondale City Council and the Carbondale Park District Board should have said the two bodies came to a tentative agreement for the district to lease Kids Korner, not including Turley Park.