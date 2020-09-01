Correction

Return to homepage ×
Name misspelled: A story in the weekend edition reflecting on the influence of the late Gov. James Thompson on Southern Illinois misspelled the last name of Jane Hayes Rader, a longtime friend.
Clarification: A story in Tuesday's edition about the joint meeting of the Carbondale City Council and the Carbondale Park District Board should have said the two bodies came to a tentative agreement for the district to lease Kids Korner, not including Turley Park.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Molly Parker
Reporter
Molly Parker is general assignment and investigative projects reporter for The Southern Illinoisan.
