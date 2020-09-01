Correction

 Skip to main content
Name misspelled: A story in the weekend edition reflecting on the influence of the late Gov. James Thompson on Southern Illinois misspelled the last name of Jane Hayes Rader, a longtime friend.  

Clarification: A story in Tuesday's edition about the joint meeting of the Carbondale City Council and the Carbondale Park District Board should have said the two bodies came to a tentative agreement for the district to lease Kids Korner, not including Turley Park.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

