Correction Feb 1, 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Updated 25 min ago

Name misspelled: Kandi Chapman's name was misspelled in the weekend edition story titled 'We just kept building it': Company founded in Herrin serves clients worldwide. The Southern regrets the error.