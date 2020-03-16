Marion closes public venues

The city of Marion announced Sunday that as a precaution, it is canceling all events and activities at the HUB, Marion Cultural and Civic Center, the Pavilion, Marion Carnegie Library, Marion Senior Citizen’s Center (meal pickup will still be available) and the Boyton Street Community Center for at least two weeks starting Monday.

According to a statement from Mayor Mike Absher and city commissioners, organizers are trying to reschedule shows and events. Each facility will provide information when it is available. While the facilities are closed, teams will be conducting thorough cleanings, the statement reads.

City of Marion employees are asked to report to work. City Hall will remain open, but residents are asked to pay their water bills in the drop boxes near the front doors of City Hall or behind City Hall at the corner of East Main and Madison streets.

The mayor also reminded residents to stay home if sick and contact a medical service provider.

Absher's statement said there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Marion or Williamson County.

"We are not panicking but being cautious," the statement reads. "We encourage you to act the same."

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0