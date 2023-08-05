SATURDAY, AUG. 5

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 5 & 12, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department Saturdays to watch a featured film. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1856739-0

MCL Ultimate All-Day Builder's Club: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5 & 7, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to build to your heart's content all day long in preparation for The Ultimate Brick Show, coming soon to Marion. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1858093-0

Summer Cinema at the Varsity series: 7-9 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Paris Is Burning, Jennie Livingston, 1990: Jennie Livingston's singular debut film chronicles the lives of this vibrant LGBTQ community with a thoughtful focus on race, class and gender. 618-457-5353. https://go.evvnt.com/1843387-0

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., Alto Vineyards, 8515 IL-127, Alto Pass. Ivas John's unique blues. In a typical club set, the band will play songs ranging stylistically from Chicago to jump to honky-tonk to primal Delta blues, and are just as comfortable handling an intimate ballad. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104551399?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to meet with the group in Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Children can enjoy puppets, toys, games and books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1856734-0

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

Glenn Poshard Reception, Reading, Book Signing: 6-8 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Mr. Poshard will read excerpts of the book, “Son of Southern Illinois: Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education,” written by journalist Carl Walworth with Mr. Poshard’s cooperation. 618-457-5353. https://go.evvnt.com/1864671-0

MCL Story Hour - Friendship: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to read friendship stories, sing, dance, and take home a craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1858790-0

PNG at MCL STEAM Club - Geocaching: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to team up and explore downtown Marion with Project Next Generation at MCL and use GPS to track down hidden treasures around Tower Square. Phone will be provided. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1855330-0

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Marion Al-Anon Family Group: 7-8 p.m., 211 E. Blvd. St., Marion. Al-Anon is a mutual support group for persons affected by another’s drinking. https://go.evvnt.com/1704337-0

Shawnee Group Sierra Club August Program - Lauren Becker: 7-8:30 p.m., Carbondale Township Hall, 217 E. Main St., Carbondale. "Fostering Community Wellbeing, Economic Prosperity and Ecosystem Health: Vision for a More Sustainable and Resilient Carbondale and Southern Illinois." Park off Monroe and Marion Streets. Enter through back door. https://go.evvnt.com/1857819-0

Southern Illinois Toastmasters Club - Open to the public: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, John A. Logan College Room B60, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville. Southern Illinois Toastmasters Club provides a supportive and positive learning experience to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. 618-353-8054. https://go.evvnt.com/1862005-0

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

Act Casual: Twisted Tree Family Gathering 2023: 7-11 p.m., Camp Cauldron, Mulkeytown. Detroits funky fusion band blends the blues, funk, long instrumentals, and tight pop tunes. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/104452659?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Book Sale - from Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 11 & 12, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Book sale presented by Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library. All proceeds go to support Marion Carnegie Library's projects and programs. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1850634-0

Marion Al-Anon Family Group: 7-8 p.m., 211 E. Blvd. St., 211 E. Blvd. St., Marion. Al-Anon is a mutual support group for persons affected by another’s drinking. https://go.evvnt.com/1839073-0

The Mark Trammell Quartet: 7-11 p.m., First General Baptist of Elizabethtown, RR 2 BOX 181, Elizabethtown. Gospel music. For more info on this concert, please call 618-285-6634. He has been a member of four of Gospel Music’s most acclaimed groups – The Kingsmen, The Cathedrals, Greater Vision and Gold City. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104590925?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Cobden Peach Festival 5k: 7:30-10 a.m., 217 Locust Street, Cobden. 19th Annual Cobden Peach Festival 5k Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run Proceeds to benefit the Cobden Cross-Country Team and the Jr. High Track and Field Team. Cobden Community Park on Locust Street between Old Highway 51 & Appleknocker Road. Same Day Registration 6:30 a.m. For information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Cobden/CobdenPeachFestival5k?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Fishing 101 for Adults: 10 a.m.-noon, Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Fishing 101 Workshop for Adults. 618-457-4836.

Ivas John Band: 7-11 p.m., Off The Rails concert series, Carbondale. Ivas John's unique blues. In a typical club set, the band will play songs ranging stylistically from Chicago to jump to honky-tonk to primal Delta blues, and are just as comfortable handling an intimate ballad. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104551409?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression: Off The Rails: 7-11 p.m., South Washington Street, Carbondale. Neo-soul / funk sound. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104619021?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Marion Al-Anon Family Group: 7-8 p.m., 211 E. Blvd. St., 211 E. Blvd. St., Marion. Al-Anon is a mutual support group for persons affected by another’s drinking. https://go.evvnt.com/1839074-0