Pritzker announces $1.6 billion in federal funding for early childhood services

“What the commission proposes represents a seismic shift from the status quo for how early childhood in this state should go,” Pritzker said.

“These are changes that will be a sustained effort, and they will require significant resources, but a journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step,” he added. “Today we are taking not just one of those steps but a few of them forward on that journey to kick off this work.”

Aside from the investments in early childhood education, Pritzker said he also hopes to advance his mission to provide affordable child care in the state.

When the pandemic first shuttered many of the state’s businesses, the Pritzker administration created an emergency pandemic child care grant program which dedicated $290 million to 5,000 child care centers and homes in 95 counties in the state. That was funded through federal COVID-19 relief dollars as well.

“This allowed them to stay afloat through a truly challenging year and that funding offered support far beyond the national standard, families in need of child care were able to lower their out of pocket cost,” Pritzker said. “The program has been so successful that we will use the first of these new American Rescue Plan dollars to provide another round of funding to it.”