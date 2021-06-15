Pritzker issues amendatory veto on budget due to drafting orders, Senate accepts

“This side of the aisle has said on countless occasions that the manner in which complex and controversial legislation is passed need not be done in the way it’s being done these days,” Barickman said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

“We have a legislative process that is designed to give transparency and allow people to have input in that process but instead of embracing this, what we see (from the majority party) is a continuous desire to operate through an expeditious process, in the dark of the night, without any transparency that results in things like this: chaos,” he added.

In an emailed statement, House Deputy Minority Leader Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, also called out the Democrats for passing consequential legislation in a manner that lacks transparency.

“Gov. Pritzker’s amendatory veto once again highlights the need for an honest and transparent process in budgeting. Dropping a massively flawed budget in the last minutes of session is unfair to democracy and the residents of Illinois,” Demmer said in the statement.