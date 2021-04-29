Pritzker releases new plan for spending multi-billion dollar Volkswagen settlement

The initial complaint against VW, filed in January 2016, alleged that the vehicle manufacturer violated the Clean Air Act by selling approximately 590,000 vehicles equipped with software that evaded federal vehicle emissions standards.

The Clean Air Act is a federal law designed to control national air pollution. It outlines the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s responsibilities for “protecting and improving the nation’s air quality and the stratospheric ozone layer,” and it aims to protect human health and the environment, especially through reducing harmful emission from mobile sources of air pollution.

In an overview of the civil case against the vehicle manufacturer, VW admitted to installing “defeat devices” which caused certain diesel motor vehicles to operate differently during emissions testing. This was a serious health concern, according to EPA, because of the unregulated excess nitrogen pollutants emitted from these vehicles.

EPA resolved the case through a series of three partial settlements depending on the liter size of the diesel engines that were affected. The settlement established that VW will provide $2.7 billion for the 2.0 liter violating vehicles and $225 million for the 3.0 liter violating vehicles to an Environmental Mitigation Trust, both sums to be distributed across the U.S.