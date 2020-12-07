Pritzker says state ‘long way’ from exiting COVID-19 ‘danger zone’

“So far, we haven't seen our positivity rates start to creep back up, which is a good sign,” Pritzker said. “But we also haven't seen it substantially fall — not a good sign. It may be that our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases. But we won't know that for sure, for at least two more weeks.”

Hospitalization rates, however, continued to fall for the second straight week. From Nov. 30, through Dec. 6, the average daily hospitalization count from COVID-19 stood at 5,484, down 7.7% from the week before, and down 9.5% from the period ending Nov. 23. At the end of Sunday, there were 5,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 30 from the day prior.

There were 1,123 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, an increase of 20 from the day prior. That left 21.1% of ICU beds open statewide, while the seven-day average for ICU bed usage stood at 1,153. That was a decrease of 4.6%, or 56, from the prior seven-day period. It’s the first time since mid-September the average decreased on a weekly basis.

COVID-19 patients occupied 648 ventilators as of Sunday, an increase of five from the day prior. The seven-day average for ventilator use stood at 688 as of Sunday, a decrease of 11, or 1.6%, from the previous seven-day period.