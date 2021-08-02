Pritzker signs immigrant protection bills

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed four bills into law Monday aimed at protecting the state’s immigrant and refugee populations, saying they will help make Illinois “the most welcoming state in the United States” for immigrants.

Among those are a requirement for local governments to end partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a law making a person’s citizenship or immigration status a potential motivation for a hate crime, and protections from workplace discrimination based on a person’s work authorization status.

Speaking at a bill-signing ceremony at East Aurora High School, Pritzker said the measures were in keeping with actions his administration has been taking since its beginning to expand opportunities and protections for noncitizens in Illinois – actions that have included extending eligibility for Medicaid and state-based student financial aid for noncitizens regardless of their documentation status.

“I think many of you know that throughout my governorship, I've directed my administration to adopt policies that make Illinois a welcoming state for immigrants, and I'm very proud to sign these accountability measures into law to advance our cause,” Pritzker said.