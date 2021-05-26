Proposed Supreme Court remap evokes previous failed GOP attempt

Former Democratic Rep. Lou Lang said the Supreme Court had already ruled on this question of splitting Cook County into separate districts when a similar remap was proposed in 1989.

“You cannot split Cook County. That’s the clear words of the statute,” Lang said during a debate on the House floor on Jan. 7, 1997. “You cannot divide Cook County into three separate districts. The court of our state has already ruled on that.”

Lang called the new map “political retribution.”

“It’s a bill of attempting to grab an arm of government that you don’t have today. It’s a bill that’s designed to take from the people their right to elect under the constitution, the Supreme Court judges of the state of Illinois, and you want to change it so that it’s a different result.”

Ultimately, Lang’s prediction was correct as the Illinois Supreme Court rejected the proposed map because it divided Cook County into three districts and split some judicial circuits between judicial districts.

In its 1998 opinion, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that splitting the 1st District would violate the constitutional requirement that appeals from a circuit court must be heard by the appellate court in the judicial district in which the circuit court is located.