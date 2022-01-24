Prose poems help ease pandemic worries

You're probably well familiar with the many ways people have been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as socially-distanced music performances, reconnecting with nature and more frequent telephone calls to family and friends.

With an extended burst of creativity, a local retiree has been doing his part to help lift spirits by writing one poetic reflection per day for the past year.

Steve Falcone is a 78-year-old former English professor who taught full-time for 26 years at John A. Logan College.

"A year ago, I just decided to write one poem every day, post it on Facebook and see if I could cheer people up and help them get through this thing," Falcone said. "I barely think of it as poetry. It's more narrative prose, daily reflections."

Home Poem #365 - Pandemic Reflection

One orbit around the sun has passed in the shadow of a virus that's taken 3 million lives.

Words fail to describe such carnage. How can they?

Yet language has brought us together in odd moments of collective musing.

We've huddled these months in dire need of communal feeling, a thought to warm our hearts, a laugh to tickle our ribs.

For better and worse, time has elapsed. A certainty of life.

With its passage, a ray of hope for tomorrow appears.

We begin to gather openly - alive to the bodily presence we are once again part of.

A year of life stuck in time's savage grasp is gone in the blink of a tear-stained eye.

The door to a hopeful future opens. We make our way through, in search of happiness, health and love.

Rather than a poet, Falcone fancies himself a playwright, having written some 35 plays by his estimate. His latest is a trilogy of short, hour-long plays, entitled Spare Change, Spare Parts and Spare Me, that include commentaries on relationships, religion and a futuristic robot-controlled society.

"I've been doing some theatre the past few years down in Anna, and I've been part of The Stage Company in Carbondale forever," he said. "I could see doing an entire evening where my poems are read live on stage, and get others to help read them."

Falcone intends to self-publish his year of prose musings into a book. The foreword, already written, reads in part:

"'A Poem-A-Day keeps the doldrums at bay' was my thought at the start of this venture. Collective musing to help us huddle in light and dark moments. This book recounts emotions encountered as the horrors and highlights of a virus gripped the earth, a scourge that left America tragically vulnerable."

Big Girl (excerpt)

My granddaughter wants makeup for Christmas.

One, it’s June.

Two, she’s ten years old.

Three, I must be some kinda nosy grandpa.

This is not my business.

Still, I can’t help but muse at my son’s dilemma.

A hands-on dad coming into a hands-off phase with two daughters.

Married and a father of two adult sons, empty-nester Falcone crafts his writings from a cozy loft in his beautifully furnished single-family Carbondale home.

"My motto is what I used to say to my students: carpe diem, seize the day and do what you can to help other people," he said. "I'm an old St. Paul guy who believes in faith and good works. It's whatever my wife and I can do for the community."

Home Poem #372 (excerpt)

I’ve got a smart phone. Too smart for me. Too smart for its own good!

Lately it’s been telling me I’m short of storage.

Not what the Verizon and other techs tell me.

Last guy I talked to said my i6 model was phasing out functions.

As the kids say, WTF? Talk about planned obsolescence!

Falcone said his message to the world is to follow the science, to not lose hope and to keep faith in humanity.

"If I can reach people every day and share a laugh, a joke or a tear with whatever suits my fancy in my poems, that's all I hope to do," he said.

Steve Falcone's narrative reflections may be seen daily on his Facebook page. From the numerous comments, likes and thank-you messages seen there, he's doing an outstanding job helping people tread the pandemic waters.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0