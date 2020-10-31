Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois 31-24

CHAMPAIGN — Aiden O'Connell passed for two touchdowns and Purdue hung on to beat a COVID-19-decimated Illinois team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback, 31-24, on Saturday.

Despite its woes, Illinois managed to make a game of it and was within seven points and 15 yards of tying the game with less than two minutes to play. Fourth-string QB Coran Taylor's pass fell short and the Boilermakers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) took over on downs, sealing the victory.

O'Connell finished 29-of-36 passing for 376 yards and the two scores for Purdue. David Bell was his favorite target, catching nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

"David always seems to make that big catch," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. "He's just a remarkable player with a tremendous sense of calm about him."

Brohm was back on the sidelines for the Boilermakers after missing the last game, a 24-20 win over Iowa, with a positive COVID-19 test. His brother, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, coached the team in his absence.

Things went a bit differently for Illinois (0-2, 0-2). Sophomore Taylor found himself at the helm on his team's second possession, following what appeared to be an ankle injury to last-minute starter — and third-string QB — Matt Robinson.