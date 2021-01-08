Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Michigan — Trevion Williams made a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, rallying Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 on Friday night after trailing by 17.
Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans.
Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Spartans (8-4, 2-4) missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall.
And, they simply couldn't stop Williams in the second half.
The 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward did not connect on his last attempt at the line with a chance to pull Purdue into a 54-all tie with 9.8 seconds left, and later said it was a fortunate miss.
The Spartans and Boilermakers both got to the loose ball after the missed free throw, and the visitors had the alternate possession arrow pointing in their direction. Williams caught a lob pass on an inbounds play and took full advantage with a short, floating, go-ahead jumper.
Early in the game, the Boilermakers looked rusty playing for the first time in nearly a week. Their game on Tuesday against Nebraska was postponed.
The Spartans went on a 13-0 run in the first half and were ahead 31-16 at halftime.
Michigan State's Joshua Langford scored seven of his 10 points in the first half.
Women's Top 25
(1) STANFORD 70, OREGON 63: At Santa Cruz, California, down three key players who are quarantined and road weary, No. 1 Stanford needed every defensive stop down the stretch.
Haley Jones returned to her hometown and had 18 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Stanford beat No. 11 Oregon. The Cardinals were playing in Northern California for the first time in nearly a month.
Francesca Belibi's three-point play with 17 seconds remaining in the third capped a second decisive 9-0 run that period by the short-handed Cardinal (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12).
“It just meant a lot to me and the team,” senior Anna Wilson said. “It’s amazing to be down three people – three important people, too, whether it’s a leader, a scorer, a 3-point shooter, rebounder — to not have those big pieces and understand that our team is playing for them and just how close our team is.”