Quickley scores 30 as No. 8 Kentucky downs Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.
Kentucky (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) was up by 13 and the Aggies hadn't made a field goal in more than eight minutes when Quenton Jackson ended the drought with a dunk with about 6 minutes to go. That was the start of a 8-2 run by Texas A&M that cut the lead to 57-50 with about 4 minutes left.
Quickley ended the run with a jump shot and hit another 3-pointer after a free throw from Josh Nebo to make it 62-51 with about 90 seconds left to secure the victory.
Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. The Aggies have lost nine straight games to ranked opponents, with their last win against a team in the Top 25 coming on March 18, 2018, when they beat No. 10 North Carolina.
The Wildcats were up by 14 after a 3-point play by Ashton Hagans early in the second half. Texas A&M scored the next eight points, with five from Nebo, to cut the lead to 44-38 with about 14 minutes remaining.
It was Quickley who got the Wildcats going again, making 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the lead to 50-38 about a minute later. Texas A&M's offense went cold after that and the Aggies managed just four free throws until Jackson's dunk with six minutes left.
Quickley, who was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week for his work last week, continued his surge Tuesday by outdoing his previous career high of the five 3-pointers he made against Alabama on Jan. 11. It’s his third straight game with 20 points or more and his 17th in a row with at least 10.
(4) DAYTON 66. GEORGE MASON 55: At Fairfax, Virginia, Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.
Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and one of the leading candidates for National Player of the Year, scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10), who own the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games.
Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field.
WAKE FOREST 113, (7) DUKE 101: At Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun Duke in double overtime.
Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay, sending them to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.
He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Childress made six of his last 10 shots and scored 13 points in the two overtimes. Isaiah Mucius came up with a dunk with 14.7 seconds left to finally punctuate a huge victory for Danny Manning’s club.
(15) AUBURN 67, MISSISSIPPI 58: At Auburn, Alabama, Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Auburn withstood Mississippi's rally attempts for a win.
The Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home.
Samir Doughty had 14 points and four assists but also had five turnovers. Okoro had 10 points in 27 minutes after Auburn dropped two games without him. He and Doughty both played the final minutes with four fouls.
(24) MICHIGAN STATE 78, (18) IOWA 70: At Lansing, Michigan, Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping Michigan State rally to beat Iowa.
The Spartan (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference, 1 1/2 games behind No. 9 Maryland, with their third win in four games.
The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth place, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks.
Women's Top 25
(14) NORTHWESTERN 69. OHIO STATE 55: At Columbus, Ohio, Abi Scheid scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Lindsey Pulliam added 16 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State to remain in first place in the Big Ten Conference.
Northwestern (25-3, 15-2) tied a program record for wins in a season with the 1978-79 team by winning at Ohio State for the first time since 2011. The Wildcats are 2-15 at Value City Arena.
Sydney Wood had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern. Pulliam banked in a running 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Northwestern a 56-45 lead.
(23) PRINCETON 80, PENNSYLVANIA 44: at Princeton, New Jersey, Bella Alarie scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and Princeton beat Pennsylvania.
Abby Meyers made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for Princeton (22-1, 10-0 Ivy League). The Tigers, who have won 18 consecutive games, clinched a berth in the conference tournament which begins March 14.