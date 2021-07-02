Racial, economic just to be topics of Simon Institute virtual discussion

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute will host a virtual conversation with Audra Wilson, president and CEO of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Wilson and John Shaw, institute director, will discuss Wilson’s and the Shriver Center’s advocacy for economic and racial justice.

Wilson was named top executive of the Chicago-based Shriver Center on Poverty Law on June 1, 2020. The 54-year-old center, according to its mission statement, seeks to build “a future free from poverty and racism, where everyone has equal power under the law.”

Before leading the Shriver Center, Wilson served as executive director of the League of Women Voters of Illinois. She also chairs the Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues, and previously served as deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson. She has served as a policy adviser for several federal and state candidates for elected office, including former President Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate campaign.