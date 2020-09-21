Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs top ChiSox 7-4

CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana's two-run homer snapped a tie and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth — and delayed Chicago's likely AL Central title — with a 7-4 win over the White Sox on Monday night.
The Indians cut their magic number to one and would lock up one of the eight postseason spots if Seattle loses to Houston later Monday.
Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox, who are on the verge of winning their first division crown since 2008. It's possible the rivals could meet again next week in the playoffs depending on how the final days of the regular season unfold.
After the White Sox scored four times in the fifth inning against Aaron Civale (4-5), Santana came to the plate in the bottom half batting just .189 after striking out in his two previous at-bats.
With Ramirez on first after a one-out walk, Santana pulled a 2-1 sinker from Jace Fry (0-1) over the left-field wall and into the empty bleachers to make it 6-4.
Civale worked around some early trouble and unusual control problems to last six innings. He's gone at least that far in all 11 starts this season.
Nick Wittgren struck out the side in the seventh and James Karinchak worked the eighth before Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries. He struck out slugger José Abreu for the final out with two runners on.
Hand got some help as center fielder Delino DeShields made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Tim Anderson of at least a double.
Ramírez, who has been making a late MVP push while carrying Cleveland's offense, homered in the first off rookie Dane Dunning. It was Ramírez's third homer in five at-bats over two days, fifth in five days and gave him 16 this season.
Ramírez has seven homers and 15 RBIs in his last 10 games.
Down 4-0, the White Sox, who had early chances against Civale, tied it with a two-out rally in the fifth on Abreu's two-run single and Eloy Jiménez's 14th homer.
With two on and first base open, the Indians elected to pitch to Abreu and he made them pay with his base hit to center. Jiménez, who singled in his firs two at-bats, then lined his homer over the wall in right-center.
REDS 6, BREWERS 3: At Cincinnati, Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and streaking Cincinnati moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating Milwaukee.
The Reds (28-27) won for the eighth time in nine games, a season-best surge that's put them back in playoff contention. They opened the day a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central.
The Reds are coming off six losing seasons and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013. They spent $156 million in the offseason — one of the majors' biggest splurges — to try to reverse course.
ANGLES 8, RANGERS 5: At Anaheim, Jared Walsh hit his first career grand slam during Los Angeles seven-run fourth inning in a victory over Texas.
Max Stassi had a two-run single in the final home game of the fifth consecutive losing season for the Angels (24-31), who have nevertheless won 12 of 18 overall after taking three of four from Texas.
Walsh extended his hitting streak to 13 games when he mashed a sinker from Kyle Gibson (2-6) 450 feet over the ficus trees behind the center-field fence at the Big A. Walsh's eighth homer of the season was also the seventh in 12 games for the 27-year-old rookie, the AL's unlikely leader in slugging percentage in September.
GIANTS 14, ATHLETICS 2: At Oakland, Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and San Francisco prevented Oakland from clinching the AL West title at home.
The Giants earned their first win in six tries during this year's Bay Bridge Series.
Oakland, already into the playoffs for a third straight season, needed a win or a loss by the rival Astros to secure their first division crown since 2013. Houston won at home against the Diamondbacks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!