Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs top ChiSox 7-4

CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana's two-run homer snapped a tie and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth — and delayed Chicago's likely AL Central title — with a 7-4 win over the White Sox on Monday night.

The Indians cut their magic number to one and would lock up one of the eight postseason spots if Seattle loses to Houston later Monday.

Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox, who are on the verge of winning their first division crown since 2008. It's possible the rivals could meet again next week in the playoffs depending on how the final days of the regular season unfold.

After the White Sox scored four times in the fifth inning against Aaron Civale (4-5), Santana came to the plate in the bottom half batting just .189 after striking out in his two previous at-bats.

With Ramirez on first after a one-out walk, Santana pulled a 2-1 sinker from Jace Fry (0-1) over the left-field wall and into the empty bleachers to make it 6-4.

Civale worked around some early trouble and unusual control problems to last six innings. He's gone at least that far in all 11 starts this season.