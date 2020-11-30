Ramey, No. 17 Texas beat Davidson in Maui

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Courtney Ramey had the go-ahead driving score with 20 seconds left to help No. 17 Texas hold off Davidson 78-76 in Monday's opening game of the relocated Maui Invitational.

Ramey's score broke a 76-all tie, then the Longhorns (2-0) came up with a pair of stops on the final possession, when the Wildcats (1-1) had a chance to tie or win. Davidson's Sam Mennenga missed a contested 3-pointer from the wing, but the Wildcats got another shot when the ball went out of bounds with 3.8 seconds left.

The Wildcats inbounded again to Mennenga, who missed a final 3 for the win with Texas' Andrew Jones closely defending him. Mennenga turned toward the official at the horn, while Davidson coach Bob McKillop also protested slightly before leaving the court.

Ramey scored 14 points to lead the Longhorns, who shot 48% and had six players in double figures. Jones finished with 13 points in his season debut, as did Kai Jones.

Mennenga scored 17 points to lead Davidson, which shot nearly 57%.