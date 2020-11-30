Ramey, No. 17 Texas beat Davidson in Maui

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Courtney Ramey had the go-ahead driving score with 20 seconds left to help No. 17 Texas hold off Davidson 78-76 in Monday's opening game of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Ramey's score broke a 76-all tie, then the Longhorns (2-0) came up with a pair of stops on the final possession, when the Wildcats (1-1) had a chance to tie or win. Davidson's Sam Mennenga missed a contested 3-pointer from the wing, but the Wildcats got another shot when the ball went out of bounds with 3.8 seconds left.
The Wildcats inbounded again to Mennenga, who missed a final 3 for the win with Texas' Andrew Jones closely defending him. Mennenga turned toward the official at the horn, while Davidson coach Bob McKillop also protested slightly before leaving the court.
Ramey scored 14 points to lead the Longhorns, who shot 48% and had six players in double figures. Jones finished with 13 points in his season debut, as did Kai Jones.
Mennenga scored 17 points to lead Davidson, which shot nearly 57%.
Texas thrice built seven-point leads in the second half, the last time coming on Jericho Sims' whistle-drawing dunk to make it 72-65 with 5:06 left. But Davidson hung in and never let Texas stretch that lead, then fought back to tie it on Luka Brajkovic's hook shot with 62 seconds left to set up the final sequence.
The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving the Wildcats a home-state game with seats filled by fan cutouts and pumped-in crowd noise.
(14) UNC 78, UNLV 51: At Asheville, Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points and No. 14 North Carolina overcame an ugly start to beat UNLV in the first round of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Garrison Brooks added 14 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the first half for the Tar Heels (2-0), who fell behind 13-0 and didn't score for the first 6 1/2 minutes. But UNC gradually closed the gap, then had a 28-4 run spanning halftime to build its own big lead on the way to a rout.
The Tar Heels got a big contribution from senior reserve Andrew Platek, who had 11 points and hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers as UNC sputtered out of the tipoff.
Women's Top 25
(18) GONZAGA 54, SOUTH DAKOTA 50: At Sioux Falls, Jill Townsend scored 20 points, including six free throws in the final 30 seconds, and No. 18 Gonzaga rallied to defeat South Dakota.
Down 18 in the first half, 12 at halftime and seven entering the fourth quarter, Townsend and Kayleigh Truong combined for the first nine points, giving the Bulldogs a 40-38 lead on a Truong jumper.
The lead reached seven with four minutes to play but the Coyotes cut it to one. Townsend then answered every South Dakota State challenge with a pair of free throws, at 27 seconds, 22 seconds and the clinchers at three seconds.
(20) DePAUL 128, CHICAGO STATE 66: At Chicago, Freshman Kendall Holmes hit 6 of 8 3-pointers to score a career-high 23 points off the bench, Lexi Held and Sonya Morris added 21 points apiece and No. 20 DePaul rolled to a win over Chicago State.
It was the highest scoring game in program history, surpassing 124 against Savannah State on Nov. 26, 2018.
The Blue Demons (1-1) shot 60% (50 for 83) overall and even better the arc, making 19 of 30 (63%) on 3-pointers. The 19 3s are tied for second in a single game, three behind the record set in the Savannah State game, and the 50 field goals are tied for third.
