Ramirez HR in Indians 10th; Jays' 1st loss back in Canada

TORONTO — Jose Ramirez homered to cap a three-run 10th inning and Cleveland beat the Blue Jays 5-2 Monday, snapping Toronto's four-game winning streak.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in four games since returning north of the border to Rogers Centre.

Recently acquired Toronto reliever Brad Hand (5-6) endured a rocky 10th, opening the inning with a wild pitch that allowed automatic runner Myles Straw to advance to third. Amed Rosario lined Hand's next pitch through the drawn-in infield for an RBI single.

Four pitches later, Ramirez homered off the left field foul screen, his 23rd.

"I was looking for a high pitch and thankfully that happened," Ramirez said through a translator. "He threw that high pitch and I was able to put the ball in play."

It was the 150th homer of Ramirez's career, 11 of which have come in the ninth inning or later.

Bryan Shaw (4-5) worked one inning for the win and Emmanuel Clase finished for his 14th save in 18 opportunities.

Cleveland is 6-5 in extra innings while Toronto is 2-6.