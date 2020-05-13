Rams unveil new uniforms with classic colors, modern twists

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams unveiled new uniforms Wednesday, putting a modern aesthetic on their classic horned helmets and traditional color scheme ahead of their move into SoFi Stadium this year.

Two of the Rams' three new looks are broadly similar to their primary royal-blue-and-yellow uniform from 1973-99. But there are several surprising touches added to an overall look that's still wildly popular with California fans who stayed loyal to the franchise during its 21-year sojourn in St. Louis.

The Rams have added distinct creases to the horn on their famous blue helmets, which now have a metallic sheen. The horns circling the shoulders of their royal-blue jerseys also have the crease, echoing the style of the new team logos unveiled earlier in the spring.

The Rams took an even bigger risk with their white uniform, choosing an off-white color dubbed Bone that's sure to be hotly debated.

The franchise has planned a new look since its return to Los Angeles in 2016. The changes were timed to coincide with the planned opening of owner Stan Kroenke's multibillion-dollar arena in Inglewood this fall.