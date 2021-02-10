 Skip to main content
Raptors hit 19 3-pointers in rout of the Wizards
NBA

Raptors Wizards Basketball

Toronto guard Norman Powell (24) shoots against Washington center Alex Len (27) during the second half of an NBA game on Wednesday in Washington. 

 AP

WASHINGTON — Norman Powell scored 28 points, Pascal Siakam added 26 and the Toronto Raptors made 19 3-pointers in a 137-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Seven Raptors hit at least one 3-pointer, with Kyle Lowry leading the way with 5-for-9 shooting from deep. He finished with 21 points. Toronto shot 59% from long range (19 for 32).

Siakam and Powell each hit three 3-pointers as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 4-1 on their current trip. After starting the season with one win in seven games, Toronto is almost back at .500 at 12-13.

Chris Boucher had 17 points and Fred VanVleet scored 14, and seven Raptors reached double figures.

NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal, who averages 33.3 points was held to 24, as the Wizards lost to the Raptors for the eighth straight time, including four in a row at Washington.

Russell Westbrook, who sat out Washington's win at Chicago on Monday, returned to score 23 points, including 19 in the second half. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Westbrook made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Toronto's lead to 111-106 with 8:27 left. Toronto finished the game on a 26-9 run as Washington fell to 6-16, the NBA's third-worst record.

Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, and Robin Lopez had 13.

Toronto used a hot shooting start to jump out early before eventually taking a 74-61 advantage into halftime. The Raptors shot 59% in the first half and connected on 8 of 14 3s.

