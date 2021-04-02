Raptors rout Warriors for 2nd win in last 15 games

TAMPA, Florida — Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters and Toronto routed Golden State 130-77, the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games. The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.

Gary Trent Jr., who posted a career-high 31 points Wednesday in his fourth game with the Raptors, finished with 24 points and OG Anunoby added 21.

The 53-point win was the biggest in the NBA this season, two points wider than the final margin of Dallas' 124-73 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 27. The last time an NBA game was decided by more: Dec. 8, 2018, when Boston beat Chicago 133-57.

And the numbers of note didn't stop there.

The 61-point lead was the largest in the NBA since Charlotte led Memphis by 65 points on March 22, 2018. The only other game in the last 25 years to see a lead exceed 60 points was Feb. 27, 1998, when Indiana beat Portland by 65 points.