Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory

Jack Roslovik scored for the Blue Jackets and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots. The Blue Jackets have given up four or more goals in their last seven games, all losses.

ISLANDERS 7, RANGERS 1: At Uniondale, New York, Josh Bailey scored twice, Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and three assists, and the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers.

Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders win their second straight and seventh in the last 10 to pull into a tie with Washington atop the East Division ahead of a stretch of three straight games against the Capitals.

Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all against New Jersey — and lost in regulation for just the second time in 12 games (8-2-2). Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves to fall to 0-3-1 in four career starts against the Islanders.

PENGUINS 7, DEVILS 6: At Pittsburgh, Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge and the Penguins held on for a victory over New Jersey.