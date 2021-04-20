Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory

BUFFALO, New York — Tuukka Rask recorded his first shutout of the season and Boston extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-0 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday night.
Rask made 32 saves including a highlight-reel save on Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens in the first period that helped give the Bruins their seventh win in nine games.
Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton scored for Boston, which held on to fourth place in the Eastern Division.
Marchand opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first period with his 24th goal of the season.
Clifton's first goal of the season made it 2-0 Boston at 3:03 of the second period.
Dustin Tokarski made 35 saves for Buffalo. In his eight starts with the Sabres this season, he has made 30-or-more in six games.
PANTHERS 5, BLUE JACKERS 1: At Sunrise, Florida, Sam Bennett scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 33 saves in his NHL debut to lift Florida over Columbus.
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, Aleksander Barkov scored his first goal in four games, and Ryan Lomberg also scored a goal for Florida. Anthony Duclair had three assists. The Panthers are 7-0-1 against the Blue Jackets this season.
Knight, out of Boston College and the 13th overall pick in the NHL draft, made his start one day after his 20th birthday.
Jack Roslovik scored for the Blue Jackets and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots. The Blue Jackets have given up four or more goals in their last seven games, all losses.
ISLANDERS 7, RANGERS 1: At Uniondale, New York, Josh Bailey scored twice, Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and three assists, and the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers.
Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders win their second straight and seventh in the last 10 to pull into a tie with Washington atop the East Division ahead of a stretch of three straight games against the Capitals.
Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all against New Jersey — and lost in regulation for just the second time in 12 games (8-2-2). Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves to fall to 0-3-1 in four career starts against the Islanders.
PENGUINS 7, DEVILS 6: At Pittsburgh, Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge and the Penguins held on for a victory over New Jersey.
Pittsburgh led 6-0 entering the third before the Devils put together a furious rally. Andreas Johnsson pulled New Jersey within one with 41 seconds remaining but the Devils couldn't generate another shot with the goaltender pulled.
Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at last week's trade deadline to give the Penguins depth, speed and a dash of grit as the playoffs loom, beat Scott Wedgewood with a blast from between the circles that finished off a four-goal opening period.
HURRICANE 4, LIGHTNING 1: At Tampa, Florida, Nino Niedereitter, Jordan Staal and Steven Lorentz scored second-period goals to lead Carolina to a victory over Tampa Bay.
Carolina remains tied for first place in the Central Division with the Florida Panthers. The Hurricanes have played two fewer games.
Florida and Carolina open a two-game set on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.
Jordan Martinook added an empty net goal with 2.2 seconds left. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots for the victory.