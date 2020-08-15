Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TORONTO — Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Rask's absence was announced Saturday morning and it did not seem to rattle the defending Eastern Conference champions later in the day.

The Vezina Trophy finalist is the highest-profile player to opt out of the league's return from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and helped Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year.

Rask left the league's bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn.

Game 4 is Monday night, when fifth-seeded Carolina may be without Andrei Svechnikov against fourth-seeded Boston. The 20-year-old Russian forward was injured late in the game when his right leg, near his ankle, buckled after getting tied up with Bruins defender Zdeno Chara in front of the net.

In Game 3, Boston was without star David Pastrnak for a second straight game due to an undisclosed ailment.

Coyle did his part to make up for the loss.